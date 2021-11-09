Firefox is one of the alternatives popular to Chromium-based browsers. Its differential factor is the commitment to Privacy, collecting only the essential information for error correction. After Microsoft’s policy change, it appears for the first time in the Microsoft Store.

Firefox debuts for the first time in the Microsoft Store, available for Windows 10 and 11

Although we inform you in advance of his availability, It was only published in a hidden way to release it later. When Mozilla found out about the leak, disabled the option to download it. But it is today when Mozilla re-enable the browser download option from the store.

With Opera, is one of the first third party browsers that appears in the Microsoft Store thanks to the Microsoft policy change. In the renovation of the store, Microsoft gave in let that third-party browsers could be hosted in the Microsoft Store both in a packed, as unpackaged.

In the case of Mozilla and unlike Opera, they have opted to package Firefox in MSIX. This allows updates are distributed directly from the store and uninstall it in just one click.

Unfortunately in this version you cannot make use of the workaround to set as browser predetermined. It consists of a reverse engineering of the way to establish Microsoft Edge as a browser predetermined, so that Firefox can do the same without having to set it manually from Settings.