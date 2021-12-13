Movistar is beginning to communicate what will be its first draft movements in the first quarter of the year. As it is mandatory for operators, they must communicate any change one month in advance, releasing until the entry into force of this of the commitment acquired by the client. In the Movistar website The different movements that will take effect from the end of February invoice are also beginning to appear.

Additional mobile lines are a great way to save for clients. Almost all operators offer their mobile lines with a 50% discount as long as we associate them with a convergent fiber and mobile rate or with a premium mobile line with unlimited data. In the case of Movistar, these lines can be added to any Merger or Movistar Conecta Max, Rates # or Contract. In addition, the owner must be the same as that of the Fusion product or the Contract that you have contracted.

Additional line XL, L and M go up in price without improvements

To date, we were able to access 4 options: