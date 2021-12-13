Very busy week within Movistar at the expense of the price increases that will take place from February. At first we learned that all the discontinued Fusion rates, that is, those previously launched to the current ones with a device included, will increase their monthly fee by 3 euros. Later, we learned that the operator will apply the Netflix upload announced in October by the streaming giant. Of course, in this case, “it will pay” to its customers for 5 months. Now, we have news regarding Movistar’s additional mobile rates, the price of which will also go up as of February 18, 2022.
Movistar is beginning to communicate what will be its first draft movements in the first quarter of the year. As it is mandatory for operators, they must communicate any change one month in advance, releasing until the entry into force of this of the commitment acquired by the client. In the Movistar website The different movements that will take effect from the end of February invoice are also beginning to appear.
Additional mobile lines are a great way to save for clients. Almost all operators offer their mobile lines with a 50% discount as long as we associate them with a convergent fiber and mobile rate or with a premium mobile line with unlimited data. In the case of Movistar, these lines can be added to any Merger or Movistar Conecta Max, Rates # or Contract. In addition, the owner must be the same as that of the Fusion product or the Contract that you have contracted.
Additional line XL, L and M go up in price without improvements
To date, we were able to access 4 options:
- 1 additional infinite line for 22.50 euros per month (6 months at 0 euros for new registrations) with unlimited calls and data
- 2 Additional XL line for 15 euros per month with unlimited calls and 15GB
- 3 Additional line L for 12.50 euros per month with 150 minutes and 10GB
- 4 Additional line M for 7.50 euros per month with 50 minutes and 5GB
However, the operator is announcing on its website that we will have new price for three of these four rates as of February 18, 2022. The infinite additional line is freed from the rise and will continue to cost those 22.50 euros per month (with the promotion of 0 euros for 6 months for new registrations). The rest of the lines are like this from 02/18/2022:
- 1 additional XL line per 16 euros per month with unlimited calls and 15GB
- 2 Additional line L for 13.50 euros per month with 150 minutes and 10GB
- 3 Additional line M for 8.50 euros per month with 50 minutes and 5GB
An increase of 1 euro per month that does not respond to any type of improvement in rates. That is, we will continue to have the same minutes to speak and the same gigabytes to navigate that we currently have. In the next invoices we should receive a warning message from the blue operator.