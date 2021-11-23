Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G

Oppo Watch 46mm

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

iPad 10.2 2020 WiFi

As icing on the cake to this wide selection of free devices with Movistar, all users interested in contracting Total Fusion rates or higher will have the option of purchasing the following devices for free:

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G

Xiaomi 11t 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

iPhone SE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Smart TV LG 43 ″

Smart TV Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″

Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Laptop

This promotion is only available online and Until 22 NovemberIn other words, if you want to take advantage of it to get any of the devices for free, you will have to contract one of the Fusion rates today. The entire range of free smartphones and devices entails the final payment of 1 euro after three years. On the other hand, all clients who already have a Fusion contract can access the Movistar website to consult.

50% merger

In addition to mobile phones, laptops, Tablets or Smart TVs, in Movistar all Fusion modalities are at a 50% discount during the first 3 months until November 30, 2021. With them we can enjoy more than 80 channels, between 2 and 4 mobile lines, series, cinema, sports, DAZN, Disney +, Netflix or football depending on the modality that we contract. For example, with the Fusion Total Plus 4 lines we can save up to 307 euros per year.

On the other hand, Movistar has 600 Mb fiber for 14.90 euros per month for 9 months, which also ends today.

As for your second brand, O2, we can find one of the most attractive low cost convergent rates on the market with 100 Mb of fiber and 10 GB to navigate on mobile by 30 euros per month without permanence.

Up to 200 euros discount on Vodafone

At the beginning of November, Vodafone announced the launch of the sustainable shopping Re-releases during Black Friday that offers interesting discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones when selling our old terminal. The operator is once again committed to sustainability by giving its customers the possibility of accessing a more attractive price for a new smartphone while Vodafone takes care of giving it a second life or recycling cell phones that are already too old.

These are some of the devices that are available in the Re-premiere program:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: when you hand over your old Smartphone you can get up to 200 euros discount and get 2 months of Vodafone Care mobile insurance as a gift.

Xiaomi 11T 5G: with the delivery of your old Smartphone you can get up to 100 euros discount and get 2 months of Vodafone Care mobile insurance as a gift.

discount and get 2 months of Vodafone Care mobile insurance as a gift. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: by handing over your old smartphone you can get up to € 100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42 mm: with the delivery of your old smartwatch you can have up to 50 euros discount.

Nubia Red Magic 6: with the delivery of your old smartphone up to € 70 discount.

iPhone 13: in any model of the iPhone 13 family you will also benefit from an extra 100 euros discount with your participation in the Re-Premiere program.

These offers will be available until next December 5. Although the Vodafone promotion ends later than that of Movistar, Vodafone does not have any free device in its Re-premieres program.

Convergent rate offers

In addition to the Re-premiere program, until December 5 we can also contract the rate Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced with a 25% discount for 6 months. This package includes fiber up to 1 Gbps, 2 mobile lines with unlimited data and the Essential TV Pack for 42.49 euros per month for 6 months. Once the promotion is over, the price will be 56.99 euros per month. The convergent rates One Unlimited Plus and One Unlimited Plus x2 also have a 25% discount for 6 months. On the other hand, Vodafone also currently has the option of adding additional lines at 50% and a discount of 5 euros per additional month for a year through the My Vodafone app.

50% discount on fiber

Today ends the exclusive online offer of 50% fiber for 9 months. Vodafone offers landline with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles and 300 Mb for 15.49 euros per month with a stay of one year. Once the promotion is over, the price is 30.99 euros per month. In addition, if we need higher speed, we also have the option of 600 Mb with landlines and unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for 20.49 euros per month. Then 40.99 euros.

30 gigs free for Christmas

In conclusion of the offers and promotions that Vodafone currently has, highlights the gift of up to 30 gigs for the hiring of some of their prepaid rates. Extra gigabytes that disappear on February 1, 2022 and that in the case of Rate S are 15 GB and in the rest of Rates M, L, XL and XLL they are 30 GB cumulative and free to navigate.

Lowi gives away 25 GB vouchers

Vodafone’s low cost brand has not yet announced that it is going to carry out a promotion directly related to Black Friday, but last week it surprised us with the launch of a new program called LOSdeLOWI With which they reward their clients with 25 GB bonuses for each year that they have been operator clients. This new program is not only aimed at old customers, but all new customers who contract a mobile or fiber and mobile rate will also receive this 25 GB voucher as a gift. This is not a one-off promotion, as Lowi will continue to give away 25 GB vouchers as their clients turn out for years with the operator. In other words, the more years, the more gift gigs.

With Orange up to 50% on mobiles or Smart TV

For its part, the orange operator also has interesting discounts motivated by Black Friday. Offers are now available in your online store with discounts of up to 50% on some devices and on your fiber and mobile rates.

These are some of the most prominent discounts:

Xiaomi Mi Lite 5G NE for 240 euros (8 euros per month for 30 months) with a Google Nest Hub 2 and a Mi Smart Band 6 as a gift.

Oppo A94 5G for 252 euros (10.50 euros per month for 24 months) with a gift Enco Air headphones.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S electric scooter for 150 euros (5 euros per month for 30 months).

Smart TV TCL 50P615 for 150 euros (5 euros per month for 30 months).

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for 300 euros (10 euros per month for 30 months).

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 150 euros (5 euros per month for 30 months) and Galaxy Buds2 headphones for 1 euro more per month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40 mm in pink for 269 euros (4 euros per month for 24 months).

50% fiber and mobile

The French operator is offering until November 30 from 2021 a 50% discount on all your fiber and mobile rates for 3 months. Another attractive offer (online exclusive) that also ends on November 30 is fiber up to 1 Gbps with WiFi 6 router and landline with unlimited calls to landlines and 1,000 minutes to mobiles for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months . Once the promotion is over, the price will be 40.95 euros per month. If we want to have Orange TV we also have the option of Fiber up to 1Gbps with a fixed WiFi 6 router with unlimited calls to landlines and 1,000 minutes to mobiles for 60.90 euros per month during the first 3 months. After that, the monthly price will be 70.90 euros.

Simyo gives away 20 GB

From November 2 to January 17, 2022, both included, the operator’s customers will be able to enjoy 20 GB free to spend whenever they want. The bonus the totally free and it is activated immediately so there is no complication other than activating it when we are going to use it. Once we activate them, these 20 GB will be available within 15 days after the activation period. The bonus is available to both current and new customers who become Simyo in the next 2 months.

Discounted phones

Until November 30, Simyo has a range of mobile devices with discounts such as the Oppo A94 5G for 8 euros per month for 24 months, Samsung Galaxy S21 of 128 GB for 17, 5 uros per month for 24 months or the Samsung Galazy AO3S for 4.5 euros per month for 24 months.

Yoigo returns up to 40 euros in purchases

Yoigo joins Black Friday with a 20% return discount on your purchases made between November 24 and 30 in the Yoigo, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores with your MoneyGo card. The maximum amount that can be returned to us will be 40 euros. “The refund will be made through a discount on your card that will be reflected in your monthly statement for the month of December”, as indicated by the operator in its legal conditions.

Infinite data and calls for 25 euros

Yoigo has a current promotion in which we can acquire a mobile rate with speed up to 5G with infinite calls and gigs to navigate for 25 euros per month for 3 months. Once the promotion is over, the price will be 33 euros per month.

Save 15 euros with MásMóvil

To conclude with this analysis of current offers and promotions by operators during Black Friday, we go with MásMóvil. The operator has several active promotions:

In the fiber, fixed and mobile modalities we can save 15 to 45 euros per month with a discount for 3 months in its 100 Mb and 600 Mb options. On the other hand, the mobile-only rates are the option with unlimited calls and 35 GB for 13.90 euros per month during the first 3 months. Afterwards, the monthly price increases by 6 euros, with 19.90 euros being the final price. To finalize the fiber and landline rate, it also has an active promotion that allows a speed of 600 Mb and unlimited calls from landline to landline for 3 months at 29.99 euros per month. Once the promotion is over, the price will be 39.99 euros.

conclusion

So far some of the promotions and Most relevant offers of this Black Friday 2021 as well as some of the promotions that have been active for some time in the different operators in the Spanish market. As you have seen, there are them for all tastes and needs. From mobiles at 0 euros with Movistar, through a discount of up to 200 euros for renewing our mobile with Vodafone, free gigs for being a Lowi customer, interesting discounts on devices with Orange, a 20% refund of our purchases with MoneyGo or different discounts during 3, 6, 9 or 12 months in mobile and fiber and mobile rates, among others, in the different operators.