I have to admit that I really want to taste how the great ‘The great blackout’ is transferred to images. From Movistar + they report the beginning of the filming of ‘Apagón’, a science fiction anthological miniseries that has Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Raúl Arévalo, Isa Campo, Alberto Rodríguez and Isaki Lacuesta of directors.

Based on the José A. Ledo format, ‘Apagón’ is the story of various characters who try to continue their lives after a powerful solar storm left the whole world without electricity. Throughout five episodesWritten and directed by different writers, we will see an expansion of the universe of the original podcast.





Specifically, these first images of the series correspond to episode 3, directed and written by Isa Campo (‘Maixabel’) and starring Patricia López Arnaiz, Zoe Arnao and Miquel Fernández. In this chapter we move to an urbanization in which the residents have managed to organize themselves to survive this new reality. Everything changes when a group of children appear in the area.





Fran Araújo is in charge of coordinating the scripts for this anthology, which has other regular pens from Movistar + and its collaborators such as Isabel Peña, Alberto Marini Rafael Cobos and Isa Campo. Filming began on December 13 and we will see the series throughout 2022.