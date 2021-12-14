In 2022 we will also see three original Movistar premieres: “Blackout”, “The immortal” and “Rapa” . This new year we will also see the second seasons from series like “The Unit”, “Nasdrovia”, “Paradise” and “Supernormal” . Movistar will also bring new surprises in Spanish series, being one of the most important producers of original content in our country.

In the first months of the year, a multitude of licensed films will arrive, as well as original content from Movistar. We will start with « Raphaelism »(early January) , a documentary about the singer Raphael that reviews his life and his more than 60 years of musical career. There will also be two new series. The first is “They all lie” (January 28) , a thriller that revolves around a murder that turns the insides of a group of friends. The second is “We are sorry for the inconvenience” (February) , a comedy starring Miguel Rellán and Antonio Resines about what it’s like to grow up.

There will also be new licensed content in 2022

Movistar will also bring several international series and seasons, such as the Season 6 of “Outlander” , the Season 6 of “Billions” (January 24), the Season 3 of “The Discovery of the Witches”, and original releases such as the British fiction series «The Reply», starring Martin Freeman.

In films we will also find a multitude of Spanish titles nominated for Goya awards, such as “The Good Patron” (20 nominations), “Maixabel” (14 nominations) Y “Libertad” (6 nominations). In international cinema, they will reach the platform “Fast & Furious 9”, “Time”, “The infinite purge”, and highly anticipated titles like “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Venom: There will be carnage.”

Movistar will also broadcast again this year the oscars gala, which will be held at dawn on March 27 to 28. We will also find the premiere of the documentary series “Crimes, by Carles Porta” (early January). The true crime series represents the leap from radio to television of the most shocking crimes in the recent history of Spain.

As we can see, the platform will receive a multitude of original and licensed content throughout the year, where dozens of new releases are included each month that can be seen both live on its channels and on demand. These have been the first to be revealed, but we will soon learn more.