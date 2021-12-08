Movistar is sending a statement to customers who have Zero Fusion explaining that in just two months their quota of 55 to 58 euros per month. As a novelty, the company wanted to explain in detail the reasons why the rate readjustment occurs. The letter indicates that in recent months there has been an increase in the costs of supplies, clearly in relation to the light price and also a considerable increase in investment in new technologies and cybersecurity. As ADSLZone.net has learned, the impact suffered by Telefónica due to the increase in the cost of energy exceeds 80 million euros.

The company gives all kinds of details to its customers, indicating that all this price increase has an impact on daily costs, as well as on the necessary investments it faces to deploy and maintain the network. In addition, Movistar recalls that it is the operator that invests the most in Spain, that generates the most direct jobs and that it also invests in rural areas where other competitors have decided not to do so. It also reflects that they are working on a plan that allows the company to reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2025.

Transparency towards clients

A rise in the price of a telecommunications product is never a dish of good taste for a customer, however, instead of “selling” the rise by offering more additional gigs or more speed in fiber, the operator has decided open up with your subscribers and explain in detail the reasons for this business change. It should be noted that Fusión Cero was the only convergent package that “got rid” of the previous price increase when the operator began to incorporate mobiles from zero euros in all offers.