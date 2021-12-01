Movistar Prosegur Alarmas Non-Stop Business coverage is free for all customers who hire the alarm for SMEs and the self-employed. The answer is immediate and without complex procedures with which we will get our business back to normal in less than 3 hours and so it does not stop working for a single day.

The objective of this Movistar Prosegur Alarmas coverage is to offer urgent and immediate assistance to possible damage that a business may suffer due to theft. Although businesses are protected with this alarm system, friends of others can try causing damage. This can lead to the closure of several days until the damage caused is restored and definitive solutions are implemented by the insurance before being able to return to activity.

Movistar Prosegur Alarmas has been a pioneer in the integration of a security service with an urgent assistance service, and in addition to protecting our business, the urgent assistance service “Non-Stop Business” immediately covers damages in the event of an attempted robbery. .

Emergency electrician, glassware and locksmith

The new functionality covers the service of an electrician up to a maximum of 200 euros if they have tried to cut the power supply to our business. If the intruder (s) have damaged the lock and it is necessary to repair or replace it, “it includes the costs of the locksmith of travel, labor and materials of the emergency repair up to 200 euros.” The glass breakage in which a specialized professional will carry out an emergency repair to restore the breakage as much as possible up to a maximum of 400 euros. As long as the business is in a urban zone urgent assistance will be carried out in less than 3 hours.

For Ignacio Aller, commercial, marketing and product director of Movistar Prosegur Alarmas “we offer a service that is highly demanded by customers since from Movistar Prosegur Alarmas we protect them against theft, but we cannot always prevent them from trying to enter our premises. With Non Stop Business we do help them to continue working, giving them an immediate solution and avoiding having to close the business for several days “.

Movistar Prosegur Alarmas has wanted to be close to its customers and cover the historical demand of an emergency service to keep the business of freelancers and SMEs open, since, if not, the losses are very important and every day that passes with a business closed losses increase exponentially. An urgent assistance that will avoid greater headaches than the displeasure that an owner can feel when they see that they have tried to rob their business.