Iggy Rubin’s monologue, a guest on the La Resistencia program, does not conform to the principles of Movistar +. Consequently, it has been immediately removed from all platform supports. We deeply regret the damage you have caused and we apologize for this.

The exclusive channel of Movistar + could have the hours counted from next year. The recent skirmishes around “La Resistencia” and its presenter David Broncano have exhausted the patience of the operators of the operator who consider that the channel generates more damages than benefits. From the beginning, the program has been involved in numerous controversies that have caused calls to those responsible for the operator to limit the humor of said program. Thus, for example, in 2019 a great commotion arose after a monologue that contained jokes about Ortega Lara, a prison official kidnapped by the terrorist group ETA. The operator had to step out and publicly apologize.

It has not been the only controversy, in 2020 there was also quite a lot of criticism on social networks against Broncano for a joke about George Floyd, the African-American killed by an American policeman. During the program they showed a photomontage where a dog appeared with a paw on the neck of a man on the ground and many viewers considered that he was trivializing about the unfortunate racist act.

In 2021 it seems that the drop has filled the camel’s back with the latest controversy related to the run over of a girl in a school. The reality is that the program had been previously recorded but by chance there were many similarities with the accident and again the controversy was served on social networks and VOX harshly criticized the operator.

There are many ways to show that we EVIDENTLY don’t laugh at such a tragedy, the main one being that the show was recorded before the accident.

Those who should be ashamed are the disgusting manipulators who use a girl’s death for their fucking political ends. https://t.co/c4abxzeHhH – David Broncano (@davidbroncano) November 10, 2021

All this situation of tension around the program has put on the table the possibility that the operator does not renew the space that will be in force until next June. Telefónica is one of the most important companies in Spain and the least it wants is to have controversies from time to time over the own content it broadcasts on its channel, for this reason it seems that # 0 is practically sentenced.

Will you keep production of series?

Movistar + is maintained mainly thanks to football and it is clear that the war against the big players in the sector such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime or Disney + is a losing battle. Despite the fact that production costs are not too high, there are more and more voices within the company that raise the possibility of completely abandoning their own content and integrating only all streaming platforms.