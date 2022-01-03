O2

Telefónica’s second brand maintains its current rates being 30 euros the cheapest offer that includes 100 mega fiber with 10 GB on the mobile. From there, the rates increase in value until the 600 megabytes on fiber and 60 GB on mobile which are priced at 50 euros per month. The interesting thing is that customers who exceed the data allowance will be able to continue browsing without cost at a reduced speed. We will see if in 2022 the operator ends up gobbling up Tuenti’s customers and is encouraged to launch slightly more aggressive offers that will place it on the same level as the low-cost brands of its competitors.

Vodafone

The British operator is 60 euro cents above Movistar in its fiber-only offer (15.49 euros) but the fundamental difference is that it has a permanence of 1 year. They are also 300 megabytes of fiber speed and the price is promoted for 9 months. In terms of convergence, Vodafone is positioned as the largest series aggregator in Spain and that is precisely its strength in the television service. It has three offers, 49.99 euros per month with 300 megabytes fiber, unlimited mobile line and 30 channels; the next option amounts to 61.49 euros and it includes HBO Max while the most expensive option goes to 66 euros per month and fiber becomes 600 megabytes and includes HBO and 60 channels.

LOWI

The British Low cost brand is more aggressive and it is precisely the one that has grown the most in recent years. From 29.95 euros you can hire your 100 megabyte fiber with a mobile line with 10 GB. The intermediate option amounts to 34.95 euros but includes 300 megabytes fiber with 25 GB in the mobile, while the premium option of 39.95 euros includes 600 megabytes and 30 GB in the mobile. In all cases, the gigabytes are cumulative from one month to another.

Orange

The orange operator offers fiber 1GB speed by 19.95 euros per month in promotion. This is an interesting offer for those who want speed and do not need a converged package. In the case of including a mobile line with unlimited calls and data, the price remains at 19.97 euros for three months on a promotional basis. In the case of packages with television we can find from 55 euros per month an offer with 1 GB fiber, two mobile lines and television that includes football. Those who want to do without LaLiga have the same offer for 27.5 euros per month on offer.

Jazztel

The low cost brand of the French group is competitive in the convergent part. In the fiber-only offers, the prices fluctuate between 28.95 euros for its 300 megabyte fiber and 36.95 euros if we want up to 1 GB. In packages that include mobile lines, the operator offers from 39.95 euros per month 300 megabytes in fiber and a mobile line with 25 GB. If we want more speed for 47.95 euros per month we have 1 GB fiber with 2 mobile lines and 16 GB to share data.

More mobile

The yellow company has been one of the winners of 2021 and continues to grow at a good pace. We are going to do a quick review of their main rates. From 19.90 euros you can contract its offer of only fiber with two speeds, 100 and 600 megabytes. The difference is that after twelve months the price goes to 29.99 euros and 39.99 euros respectively. In the case of convergent offers, MasMóvil has placed the base price at 39.90 euros, offering 100 megabytes of fiber with 25 GB on the mobile. Customers who want television can add the bundle of Agile TV for only 6 euros per month.

Pepephone

The operator of the moles remains faithful to its principles and not only maintains prices but also lowers the rate for its most loyal customers. We can find the cheapest fiber offer for 29 euros that includes 300 megabytes without a landline phone. If we want fiber and mobile, the cheapest package amounts to 38.9 euros and includes 23 GB accumulative for the mobile. The most expensive package amounts to 48.90 euros and includes fiber 600 with 42 GB in the mobile. All this without permanence.

Digi

The Romanian operator has been the great revelation of the year and in the absence of confirmation with the regulator’s data, it has been the teleco that has grown the most throughout 2021. Its fiber-only offers cost 25 and 30 euros respectively and include 300 megabytes or 1 GB. The novelty is that there is also in coverage areas an offer of up to 10 GB on fiber but the truth is that that speed does not make sense if you are going to make conventional use of that line. In the case of convergent rates, the operator has flexible plans on the mobile that you can consult in the following table.

Finetwork

Another of the revelations of the year with spectacular growth and steadily moving towards one million clients. The operator offers 100 megabytes fiber from 20.90 euros, 300 megabytes from 24.90 euros and 600 megabytes from 29.90 euros. If we are looking for a convergent package, the cheapest offer starts from 29.90 euros and includes 100 megabytes and 12 GB fiber in the mobile. The next package costs 34.9 euros and has 300 fiber with 24 GB in the mobile and finally the most premium package rises to 39.90 euros and includes 600 fiber with 35 GB.

We have left some operators in the pipeline in the absence of updating their portfolio of offers in the coming days and it is that once Christmas is over, all the telecos will reposition all their offers. Which one do you prefer?