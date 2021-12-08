The cheap fiber rate war gives us no respite. When it seemed that Vodafone was abandoning the fight against Movistar and Orange, the reds have recovered their special offer. The three fight to offer the cheapest fiber from Spain, placing their prices in a promotional way at less than 20 euros per month. To try to put some order and find the best fiber rate on offer from these three operators, we bring you an in-depth comparison.
Movistar, Orange and Vodafone They have entered a spiral of aggressive offers that no one wants (or can) get out of. Since Movistar announced a few months ago its fiber offer for 9 months for just under 15 euros per month, Orange and Vodafone have responded with offers based on duration, although with differences in prices and speeds. The three of them have played the game of cat and mouse, lengthening terms and changing the modality offered. Right now, this is the situation.
300 Mbps at 14.90 euros per month in Movistar
The blue ones have been changing between the 300 and 600 Mbps rate, the former being the one that is now on a special offer. This can be obtained by 14.50 euros per month for 9 months, which represents a saving of 62% compared to its usual price of 38 euros per month. This includes a symmetrical 300 megabyte fiber connection to be installed with ADSL or Internet radio (3G or 4G) in areas without coverage.
In addition, we have a fixed line included with calls to national landlines, we will have no commitment to stay, we will install the WiFi Smart WiFi (better known as HGU) and we will have the installation totally free. Obviously, the prices include VAT, so it is the final installment that we will pay during the first 9 months.
Orange puts Fiber 1 Gbps on offer for 12 months
For its part, Orange has decided to up the ante and right now offers symmetric fiber of 1 Gbps speed in exchange for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months. This is an exclusive online offer, so it may not be offered to you by calling or visiting an operator store. The price will become 40.95 euros per month once the promotional year is over.
In addition, this month we have a gift of the new WiFi 6 router for more coverage and speed. The rate also includes calls from the landline. The promotion can be obtained until December 15 as a new subscription and both in direct and indirect fiber coverage with VULA technology.
Vodafone traces Movistar: 15.49 euros for 9 months
Vodafone’s offer is traced to that of Movistar in price and duration. Well it’s actually 1 cent cheaper by leaving your 300Mbps connection on 15.49 euros for the first 9 months. This will have 300 Mbps of download and the upload will depend on the technology we have installed in our area.
Another difference with Movistar is that we have unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles. Offer is valid, unless extended, until December 9, 2021. Not valid for existing landline, mobile, or fiber customers. Once the promotion is over, we will pay 30.99 euros per month.