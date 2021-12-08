Movistar, Orange and Vodafone They have entered a spiral of aggressive offers that no one wants (or can) get out of. Since Movistar announced a few months ago its fiber offer for 9 months for just under 15 euros per month, Orange and Vodafone have responded with offers based on duration, although with differences in prices and speeds. The three of them have played the game of cat and mouse, lengthening terms and changing the modality offered. Right now, this is the situation.

300 Mbps at 14.90 euros per month in Movistar

The blue ones have been changing between the 300 and 600 Mbps rate, the former being the one that is now on a special offer. This can be obtained by 14.50 euros per month for 9 months, which represents a saving of 62% compared to its usual price of 38 euros per month. This includes a symmetrical 300 megabyte fiber connection to be installed with ADSL or Internet radio (3G or 4G) in areas without coverage.

In addition, we have a fixed line included with calls to national landlines, we will have no commitment to stay, we will install the WiFi Smart WiFi (better known as HGU) and we will have the installation totally free. Obviously, the prices include VAT, so it is the final installment that we will pay during the first 9 months.