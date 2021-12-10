The arrival of content streaming is “killing” traditional television. The big channels seem to resist, but other secondary channels or more niche ones no longer have as much audience. These channels with very specific content or that were dedicated to replenishing series ad nauseam, have been overtaken by platforms where it is faster to watch content to pass the time and where there is (almost) always news.

Goodbye to Fox Life and Traveling on the big platforms

A few days ago we told you that Fox Life and Viajar were going to stop broadcasting on December 31, 2021. Disney continues to dispense with channels as it already did in France with the channel Voyage. In fact, we are dealing with two television veterans who have been with us for many years.

In the case of Fox Life, it has been broadcasting since October 2014 after replacing Fox Crime. In the case of Viajar, the thing goes back much further since it began broadcasting in October 1997. The contents of both channels will now go to other dials such as Fox, National Geographic Channel or NatGeo Wild, and can also be seen on Disney +, the company’s streaming platform.