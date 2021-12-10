Television channels are not eternal. Although we are used to some who have been on the air for decades, the truth is that there are countless cases to analyze. We have channels that have not succeeded for some reason, channels that made sense at the time and now, or channels that cannibalize each other for no apparent benefit. Whatever the reason, every so often we hear about news on the main pay television platforms, but today, we give you the keys to the goodbye of two channels that will no longer be on Movistar, Orange and Vodafone as of December 31, 2021.
The arrival of content streaming is “killing” traditional television. The big channels seem to resist, but other secondary channels or more niche ones no longer have as much audience. These channels with very specific content or that were dedicated to replenishing series ad nauseam, have been overtaken by platforms where it is faster to watch content to pass the time and where there is (almost) always news.
Goodbye to Fox Life and Traveling on the big platforms
A few days ago we told you that Fox Life and Viajar were going to stop broadcasting on December 31, 2021. Disney continues to dispense with channels as it already did in France with the channel Voyage. In fact, we are dealing with two television veterans who have been with us for many years.
In the case of Fox Life, it has been broadcasting since October 2014 after replacing Fox Crime. In the case of Viajar, the thing goes back much further since it began broadcasting in October 1997. The contents of both channels will now go to other dials such as Fox, National Geographic Channel or NatGeo Wild, and can also be seen on Disney +, the company’s streaming platform.
This movement directly affects the three major pay television operators in our country, which will lose two channels at a stroke. In addition, both Fox Life and Viajar broadcast on Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, so the clients of the three platforms they will stop seeing them with the change of the year.
Currently, Fox Life and Viajar channels broadcast on these dials:
Movistar
- 20 – Fox Life
- 76 – Travel
Orange
- 21 – Fox Life
- 56 – Travel
Vodafone
- 29 – Fox Life
- 106 – Travel
Many believe that they will not be the only channel closures that Disney will make in the coming years. The closure of Disney Channel or Disney Jr in Spain it could soon be a reality if the company continues to trust everything to streaming Disney +.