Specifically, they have been Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia (TIM) Telefónica and Vodafone who have issued a statement in which they ask that the Open RAN at the time of deploy these networks, as well as many other considerations. RAN is the acronym for Radio Access Network, or radio access networks, and they serve to connect the base stations with the devices that generate the traffic, such as mobile phones, and serve as a connection point between the user and the operator.
The Open RAN, key in the deployment of 5G
The problem is that, without a common standard, wireless equipment are installed regardless of the interoperability between operators. This limits the number of operators that can be accessed to install network elements, as well as limits flexibility in deployments by not being able to use the equipment of another operator in the event that an agreement is signed.
Therefore, operators want a Open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN to ensure that Europe meets its objective of offer 5G for the entire population by 2030, plus 6G later. For this reason, a new report called «Building an Open RAN ecosystem for Europe»Includes a multitude of tips and recommendations to carry it out as efficiently as possible.
The report details, for example, that Europe only has 13 major Open RAN players, compared to 57 in the rest of the world. However, many of these operators are still in an early stage of development, and have not secured commercial Open RAN contracts, while other operators in other areas are progressing at a better pace.
Recommendations to guarantee the Open RAN
For instance, USA and Japan openly support the Open RAN, where the former has already allocated 1,500 million dollars to its financing. In the case of Japan, financial incentives and tax advantages to those who deploy, develop and supply related equipment. In Europe, there are countries like Germany that are supporting it, but it takes a general coordination and support at European level to compete with other regions of the world.
To do this, the report establishes five recommendations related to the Open RAN:
- High-level political support for Open RAN to be treated as a strategic priority
- Creation of a European Alliance by the European Commission for next generation communications and that there is a clear roadmap
- Financing and tax incentives for operators participating in the entire Open RAN value chain.
- Promote European leadership in standardizations
- Work with international partners to have a stable and secure supply
Currently, operators are not present in the six main categories of services and technology that are part of the Open RAN, such as the cloud hardware. And when they are present, they are overtaken by non-European companies. Income from global Open RAN providers could reach the € 36.1 billion in 2026, including hardware and software. If European operators have to continue looking for solutions abroad, as they do today, it could jeopardize € 15.6 billion of industry revenue in Europe.