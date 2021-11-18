Specifically, they have been Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia (TIM) Telefónica and Vodafone who have issued a statement in which they ask that the Open RAN at the time of deploy these networks, as well as many other considerations. RAN is the acronym for Radio Access Network, or radio access networks, and they serve to connect the base stations with the devices that generate the traffic, such as mobile phones, and serve as a connection point between the user and the operator.

The Open RAN, key in the deployment of 5G

The problem is that, without a common standard, wireless equipment are installed regardless of the interoperability between operators. This limits the number of operators that can be accessed to install network elements, as well as limits flexibility in deployments by not being able to use the equipment of another operator in the event that an agreement is signed.

Therefore, operators want a Open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN to ensure that Europe meets its objective of offer 5G for the entire population by 2030, plus 6G later. For this reason, a new report called «Building an Open RAN ecosystem for Europe»Includes a multitude of tips and recommendations to carry it out as efficiently as possible.