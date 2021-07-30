The alliances between Microsoft and the operators for the deployment of Xbox Game Pass. The Redmond giant had already reached agreements with some operators outside of Spain and now they arrive with Movistar and we tell you what it consists of.

Movistar offers a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The main Spanish network operator offers a very interesting promotion. The first month is free and from that moment on it will cost € 12.99 per month as if we contracted it with Microsoft. The difference is that Movistar will offer 20GB of additional data to play anywhere. We already know the rest of the news but we show them to you for those of you who are not familiar:

20 GB extra in the line where you contract the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Movistar.

in the line where you contract the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Movistar. Access to more than 100 high-quality games with Movistar’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible controller.

Multi-device access: Play from PC (Windows 10), Xbox console, or Apple or Android phones and tablets.

Xbox Game Studios titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 on release day, as well as games from Bethesda Softworks, plus independent and box office hits.

Access to new games every month and EA Play titles at no additional cost.

Xbox Live Gold – Access to the largest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network.

In addition, Movistar reminds us that for those who like to play, they have 1GB symmetrical fiber optic. Maximum speed with minimum latency to play like the pros. An interesting offer for those who want to play anywhere.

Xbox Game Pass continues to gain relevance despite the fact that Microsoft has not announced subscription figures. We’ll see if these and other offers prompt users to try the service. Thanks to José Guerrero for the warning.