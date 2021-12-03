To have repeaters or routers that they act as repeaters is something more and more common in our homes. By just carrying an Ethernet cable, we can increase the coverage of our network in entire floors in a house, or even areas far from the router in a flat. Everything is integrated into the same network with the same name and password, so the devices automatically connect to the access point with the best coverage at all times.

The Smart WiFi router can now create a mesh network

The new solution of Movistar WiFi Mesh use the Smart WiFi router of the company, as well as the Smart WiFi or Smart WiFi 6 amplifiers. The devices have smart connectivity, so the 2.4 and 5 GHz network it is unified in a single WiFi network, where it is the device that decides which one to connect to depending on the signal strength.

In the Movistar mesh configurationIt is the router that controls the entire WiFi Mesh system, and the amplifiers act as nodes, extending and optimizing the signal. Movistar network amplifiers also have a third LED that helps determine if the location where we have placed them is correct in the case of amplifying the WiFi network. In the case of doing it with an Ethernet cable, it will not be necessary to look at it. The network, once installed, can be managed directly from the Smart WiFi application.