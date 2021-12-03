Most of the market operators offer WiFi Mesh solutions to their customers. Operators such as Vodafone, Virgin Telco or Digi already offer it, with a service that integrates multiple repeaters that connect to main router via WiFi or cable to improve network coverage. Now, Movistar has launched its mesh solution.
To have repeaters or routers that they act as repeaters is something more and more common in our homes. By just carrying an Ethernet cable, we can increase the coverage of our network in entire floors in a house, or even areas far from the router in a flat. Everything is integrated into the same network with the same name and password, so the devices automatically connect to the access point with the best coverage at all times.
The Smart WiFi router can now create a mesh network
The new solution of Movistar WiFi Mesh use the Smart WiFi router of the company, as well as the Smart WiFi or Smart WiFi 6 amplifiers. The devices have smart connectivity, so the 2.4 and 5 GHz network it is unified in a single WiFi network, where it is the device that decides which one to connect to depending on the signal strength.
In the Movistar mesh configurationIt is the router that controls the entire WiFi Mesh system, and the amplifiers act as nodes, extending and optimizing the signal. Movistar network amplifiers also have a third LED that helps determine if the location where we have placed them is correct in the case of amplifying the WiFi network. In the case of doing it with an Ethernet cable, it will not be necessary to look at it. The network, once installed, can be managed directly from the Smart WiFi application.
Each repeater starts at 60 euros
The price of Movistar Smart WiFi repeater It is 60 euros in its self-installing version, Meanwhile he Smart WiFi 6 amplifier costs 129 euros. We can add as many as we need to our WiFi network, and it is always advisable to do so via Ethernet cable to enjoy the highest possible speed in all cases.
In this way, the integration is now done automatically via software, and not as in the past that had to be done manually. The downside of doing it manually is that standards are not used that allow access points to exchange information with each other, such as 802.11r / v / k. Now, the network change will be done natively to make it more reliable and stable.
WiFi Mesh has been in recent years the logical evolution to the network demands that we have in homes, which require stable high-speed connection. Can have additional Ethernet ports and WiFi at full power anywhere in the home also helps reduce saturation at access points, where average homes have 7 devices connected. With a mesh network, the load that is managed through WiFi is less, eliminating the need for the same access point to be serving the connections of several devices at the same time.