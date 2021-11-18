Pay TV platforms have long been much more than premium channels, but we have been experiencing their greatest evolution since they began to integrate content from other platforms like Netflix, HBO Max or Disney +.

Vodafone was the first interested in becoming what they called ‘the largest content aggregator’, Orange does the same although it has not named it, and now Telefónica has taken another step in the same direction of converting Movistar + in the ‘Google of contents’ and add the contents of Amazon Prime Video.

Movistar +, a place from which to view more and more content

After the arrival of Prime Video to the Vodafone TV and Orange TV platforms, it is now also integrated into Movistar +, and it does so not only with access to the content from its own app in the decoder, but also that the integration occurs at the level of Netflix, Disney + and DAZN, whose contents are accessible from the Movistar + search engine itself and from the different usual sections, so that unifies everything under the same user experience.

All subscribers who enjoy a premium Amazon subscription will be able to enjoy Prime Video through the UHD decoder in a progressive deployment that will end next Wednesday November 24. In this case there will be no special price or welcome promotion as in Orange or Vodafone, so the cost remains at 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month.

The Prime Video catalog includes the original films “Cinderella” and “The war of tomorrow”, Spanish programs such as “Stories to not sleep”, “GEO Beyond the limit”, “LOL: If you laugh, you lose”, “The Legend of Sergio Ramos “,” El Cid “(T2), and” El internado: Las cumbres “(T1), in addition to exclusive Amazon sports productions such as,” Maradona: blessed dream “,” Rafa Nadal Academy “,” Other way of understanding life “or” Fernando Torres: the last symbol “, internationally renowned series such as” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “,” Fleabag “, the Emmy nominees” The Boys “and” The Underground Railroad “and the expected premiere of “The Wheel of Time”.

This integration may be of greater relevance for the future if, when the time comes, Amazon seizes one of the lots to broadcast LaLiga in the coming seasons.