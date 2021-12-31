Germany, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guatemala, Holland, Honduras, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Finally, also from February 1, 2022, for new registrations and renewals, the rate will offer 10GB (instead of the 7GB that the rate currently offers without promotion).

Prepaid Premium

Again, we will have unlimited minutes as of February 1, 2022. This is a substantial improvement over the current 100 minutes of national calls and in the European Economic Area without call establishment

International minutes arrive and will add 400 minutes to international destination and without call establishment. Once this franchise has been exhausted or if the rate is not renewed, a price will be applied to international calls from 1.21cent / minute + Establishment depending on the destination country. List of countries:

Germany, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guatemala, Holland, Honduras, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The last change is that, for new registrations and renewals, the rate will offer 20GB (instead of the 15GB that the rate currently offers without promotion).

Prepaid Total

Finally, in the most complete rate we will also have unlimited minutes as of February 1, 2022. It currently offers 150 minutes of national calls and in the European Economic Area without call establishment. This rate remains, for now, without the international calling bonus.

In the case of the data voucher, as of February 1, 2022, for new registrations and renewals, the rate will offer 35GB (instead of the 25GB that the rate currently offers without promotion).