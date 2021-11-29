The Movistar Home is a device with speaker, touch screen, camera and microphone that allows us to interact with Aura, the Movistar virtual assistant. With it we can do a multitude of things, among which we find the possibility of making a video call to another Movistar Home device, as well as to selected mobile devices with VILTE technology. Both the camera and the microphone can be disconnected to guarantee our privacy.
Movistar Home: complete smart speaker with Aura
Devices compatible with the VILTE service are those who have Turn and have been sold and validated by Movistar as compatible with the service, in addition to having a mobile contract activated with the operator. Among the compatible mobiles we find:
- Oppo Find X3 Lite
- Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Oppo Reno4 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
By incorporating Aura, the speaker allows us control Movistar + with your voiceas well as enjoying music or listening to a podcast. You can control all the content you are watching, choose to watch a movie or series in its original version, adjust the volume or change the channel. You can also check the synopsis of the content. In general, it is an improved way to enjoy all the content that Movistar + offers.
We can also configure routines and access with the touch panel to the Living Apps operator. For the little ones at home, there are a lot of experiences and games that we can use. In addition, the operator does not stop improving the functionalities offered by the loudspeaker, so we will be able to do more and more things with it.
Free if you go to Fusion
On a technical level, the speaker has an Intel processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal memory, 8 inch screen, and dual speakers with a combined power of 10 W. To pick up our voice from anywhere, it uses 4 omni-directional microphones.
The speaker is valued at 79 euros, although in the past we have found promotions that left it for up to 19.90 euros. Now, it can be free for us if we improve our Merger rate, if we sign up for Merger, or if we transfer to Merger. The rates Fusión Selección Plus Fútbol 1Gb, Fusión Total IPTV 1Gb and Fusión Liga 1Gb are excluded. The promotion is available until December 5, so hurry up if you want to get one.