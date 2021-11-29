The Movistar Home is a device with speaker, touch screen, camera and microphone that allows us to interact with Aura, the Movistar virtual assistant. With it we can do a multitude of things, among which we find the possibility of making a video call to another Movistar Home device, as well as to selected mobile devices with VILTE technology. Both the camera and the microphone can be disconnected to guarantee our privacy.

Movistar Home: complete smart speaker with Aura

Devices compatible with the VILTE service are those who have Turn and have been sold and validated by Movistar as compatible with the service, in addition to having a mobile contract activated with the operator. Among the compatible mobiles we find:

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Reno4 Z 5G

Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

By incorporating Aura, the speaker allows us control Movistar + with your voiceas well as enjoying music or listening to a podcast. You can control all the content you are watching, choose to watch a movie or series in its original version, adjust the volume or change the channel. You can also check the synopsis of the content. In general, it is an improved way to enjoy all the content that Movistar + offers.