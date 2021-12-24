Movistar will maintain the promotion for new additions of fixed broadband 300Mb Symmetric Fiber with Movistar Conecta until December 27, 2021 to a price of 14.50 euros per month for 9 months . Once the promotion is finished, the price will be 38 euros per month. Of course, the promotion is valid only for contracts that occur for addresses that are in one of the municipalities that the CNMC has declared as “Free Zone (Competitive)”. The list can be consulted on the operator’s own website.

During the months of September, October, November and December, Movistar has offered both 300 Mbps and 600 Mbps fiber at advantageous conditions. The blue ones have chosen to set a price of 14.50 euros per month for 9 months to get new customers. Currently, the discounted mode is the one that offers 300 symmetric Mbps, a connection more than enough for most homes.

In addition, it is not compatible with previous promotions lasting more than 6 months on any Movistar product or service in the last 12 months. In case of not having fiber coverage, the product will be offered under the modality of ADSL up to 20 Mbps or with radio access, a technology that uses 3G or 4G coverage to provide Internet service at home.

What do Movistar’s rivals offer?

Movistar’s two main rivals did not hesitate to join the price war. Vodafone He did it with an almost identical strategy. In fact, the red operator is currently offering a 300 Mbps connection for 15.49 euros per month for 9 months. Then the price becomes 30.99 euros. In its favor we have unlimited calls to mobiles from the landline and against it we have the mandatory stay of 12 months.

For its part, Orange it also has cheap fiber on sale. Your 1 Gbps connection can be obtained for 19.95 euros per month for 12 months. Afterwards, the price rises to 40.95 euros. As in Vodafone, the permanence is 12 months and the landline includes 1,000 minutes of calls to mobiles.

Finally, we have to talk about MoreMobile, one of the last operators to sign up for this price war. The yellow ones offer 100 Mbps fiber with unlimited calls to landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles for 19.99 euros per month for 12 months. The price then goes up to 29.99 euros per month.