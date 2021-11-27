The user claimed not to have realized the error because, after Banco Popular was absorbed by Santander, the entity’s application gave him problems and he could not correctly identify Movistar’s charges. Therefore, he presented a Claims sheet at an operator store at the same site where he had returned the router two years earlier, as well as a telephone claim. In both cases, he asked refund the amounts collected .

Miguel Ángel AC requested the return of 1,416 euros to Movistar , after the operator was charging him for two years since he decided to request the cancellation in 2018. The user realized when looking at his account that, throughout that time, the operator had continued to charge him for the contracted services, generating 22 invoices after he has requested the withdrawal of services.

The operator, however, did not respond, and therefore went to FACUA Seville so that they would solve the problem. The association contacted the operator to warn him of the irregularities, since not only did he not process the cancellation, but he continued without doing so after the user’s request, where the contract must be finalized in the same way in which it is concluded. In this case, the phone call it should have been sufficient to terminate that contract, since the rate was contracted by telephone. Finally, the operator cannot charge the user two days after cancellation, except for causes that are attributable to the end user.

Movistar was slow to make the return

FACUA received a response from the operator stating that they were going to proceed with the refund of money collected. However, six months passed, and the user still had not received the income, so they had to contact them again. Finally, the operator returned to user the amount wrongly charged.

These types of cases show that it is important to claim any amount charged in excess or improperly by the operators, since there are laws that oblige them to do so.