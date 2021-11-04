The starting gun for the Christmas promotions was given by Simyo this week, with his usual way of giving gigs on these dates, but this has not been the only novelty on the market, rather Movistar and Orange they have also announced paths promotions for prepaid card users during November that anticipate what we can expect at Christmas.

In reality, both operators have been extending the validity of their promotions last summer, in which they gigas tripled in Movistar, and those of Orange double. The result is rates that have practically no competition in prepaid.

Movistar offers up to 75 GB for 20 euros

Movistar automatically triples the gigabytes of its three main rates to all new users and current customers who renew their rate during the month of November. The conditions of the promotional rates are as follows:

Prepaid Plus includes 40 minutes and 21 GB for 10 euros . After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 7 GB.

. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 7 GB. Prepaid Premium includes 100 minutes and 45 GB for 15 euros . After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 15 GB.

. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 15 GB. Total Prepaid includes 150 minutes and 75 GB for 20 euros. After the promotion ends, the data would be reduced to 25 GB.

Orange offers from 25 GB for 10 euros

In the case of Orange, its promotion is also valid both for current customers who renew their rate during the month of November, as well as for new ones, and is limited to the World rates, to which he adds a bonus of free extra data between 15 and 30 GB.

The Gift gigs can be used for 28 days from the moment of activation, which is automatic, while the gigabytes corresponding to the rate will be consumed afterwards and will accumulate for the following month in case of not exhausting them. The conditions of the promotional rates are as follows:

Mundo 10 includes unlimited minutes and 25 GB for 10 euros . After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 10 GB.

. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 10 GB. Mundo 15 includes unlimited minutes and 50 GB for 15 euros . After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 20 GB.

. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 20 GB. Mundo 20 includes unlimited minutes and 65 GB for 20 euros. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 35 GB.

Vodafone gives away 15 GB, but only for portability

In Vodafone we see that during November and December there is an active promotion exclusively to attract new customers in which it gives away a 15 GB voucher when portability from another operator to one of the promotional prepaid rates becomes effective.

By 10 euros includes 27 GB and unlimited minutes. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 12 GB.

and unlimited minutes. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 12 GB. By 15 euros includes 35 GB and unlimited minutes. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 20 GB.

and unlimited minutes. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 20 GB. By 20 euros includes 50 GB and unlimited minutes. After the promotion, the data would be reduced to 35 GB.

Remember that, as a peculiarity of the prepaid card rates of these operators, the validity of the minutes and data included after each rate renewal is 28 days instead of each calendar month as in the contract. In this way, with this type of practice, the operators ensure that all those users who keep the rate active throughout the year, will end up paying 13 monthly payments.

More information | Movistar | Orange | Vodafone.