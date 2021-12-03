One of the improvements that the WiFi networks In recent years, in terms of functionalities, they are mesh or mesh systems, capable of offering improved coverage with the same configuration parameters in all corners of the house.

This feature is present in routers and network equipment from the main manufacturers, although until recently it was not possible to access it from the devices assigned by the operators. However, ISPs have been slowly catching up and in recent months the WiFi mesh proposals of Vodafone, Digi or Virgin telco, companies to which now Movistar joins with a small difference in the business model.

Unlike its competitors, who offer a monthly subscription for the rental of the necessary equipment with which to create the mesh network, Movistar offers the service at no additional cost, although yes, next to the purchase of necessary devices which of course must be your own brand.

This is how Movistar’s WiFi Mesh network works

Until now, if we wanted to improve the WiFi coverage at home, Movistar gave us the option of acquiring their WiFi amplifiers in the versions with WiFi 5 technology as a more modern model with WiFi 6 that we could test in its day.





These created a parallel WiFi network with your own name and password, something that changes now with the arrival of the WiFi mesh solution, as wireless amplifiers become network nodes instead of simple repeaters.

The Movistar Smart WiFi Router (HGU) It acts as a controller for the WiFi Mesh network. It manages it while the amplifiers intervene as nodes, extending and optimizing the signal to improve coverage in all rooms of the home.

In addition, regardless of the amplifiers that we have installed, they will all be governed by the same WiFi network, with the same name and password. Devices will connect more intelligently to the closest router or amplifier at all times, instead of waiting to run out of coverage in one of them to connect to the other as it happened before.





To expand the network coverage you just have to associate one or more amplifiers to the main router following the instructions of the equipment, and the WiFi network will be extended with the same name and password as the router, in a transparent way for the user. In addition, you can also manage the WiFi network from the Smart WiFi app.

Price and availability

The cost of functionality Movistar WiFi mesh has no monthly fee, but requires the purchase of the necessary devices. To begin with, we must have a Smart WiFi Router (HGU), which has been installed by default with most Fusion rates for a long time, but has a cost of 40 euros.

Adding amplifiers will cost 60 euros each if we opt for WiFi 5, or 129 euros if we prefer the advanced model with WiFi 6. If installation by a technician is required, another 50 euros will have to be added.

More information | Movistar