Whatever its format, as many of you already know, we must have some control over all the software that we download and install on our computer. The main reason for all this is that the space available on the drives or hard drives is limited. Hence precisely that we can not start installing programs without any sense, if we limit ourselves to what we really need. Nor will it ever hurt to carry out periodic cleaning of both data and these programs.

All this will save us from having to face the unpleasant situation of not having space on hard drives when we really need them. It is always more interesting to have a certain free margin for emergencies, than to see that we cannot add a single file. If we normally use the aforementioned applications UWP of the Microsoft Store, It is worth knowing that Windows allows us to move them between units if we need it. In fact, there are several reasons why this functionality that we find in the Settings / Applications application will be useful to us.

Move most used UWPs to fast drives

As we have previously commented on the computer, we tend to install a multitude of applications of various kinds. There are more important or used than others, so we will have to prioritize them. In the case that we have several disk drives on the PC, it would be interesting to move the UWP applications that we use more frequently to the faster disks.