It is one year after the death of Maradona, a year without the God of Argentine soccer, without the hand of God. To commemorate the soccer star, we share the best content available in streaming about Diego’s life and a movie in which he acts alongside Michael Kane.

Despite his death, Maradona’s image is still alive and his goals remain to be remembered and other triumphs that he gave to football fans, and on the other hand, also his darker side. Because of Diego Armando Maradona had a life amazing That has given rise to many speculations, some true others uncertain and to know them check these recommendations.

This series does not pretend to show the greatness of the Maradona footballer, but bet on the last Maradona, the one who traveled to Culiacán to be the coach of the Dorados in the heart of the Sinaloa drug cartel. A surprising and at times surreal documentary about Diego’s adventure in Mexico.

2. ‘Maradona, Sueño Bendito’ on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video premiered the series, directed by the trident Alejandro Aimetta and Edoardo de Angelis, at the end of October and since then it has been releasing chapters. In fact, the last of the season will be available this Friday, November 26. Three actors -Nicolás Goldschmit, Nazareno Casero and Juan Palomino- chronologically incarnate the myth to review its beginnings, its heyday and its darkest times.

3. Maradona by Emir Kusturica on YouTube

Film by Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, in which he explains what Maradona represents for the world and the man behind his figure. To do this, he compiles the most important events of his life, including his childhood in Villa Fiorito, his career as a player, the best goal in history and his problems with drugs. He also accompanied him between 2005 and 2007, in his experience as a television presenter on La Noche del 10 and his political activism with Fidel Castro, Evo Morales and Hugo Chávez.

4. It was the hand of God on Netflix

The director Paolo Sorrentino returned to his native Naples to capture in the film It was the hand of God the turbulent 80s in the Italian city, where joys like the arrival of Maradona ran into tragedies and cruelties. The film tells the story of a young man, Fabietto Schisa, and how the Argentine star indirectly saved his life.

5. Diego Maradona on HBO MAX

The film recounts the last year and a half in the life of the Pibe de Oro and tells passages of his life that were part of history. The testimonies included in the new production are from the people who were part of his journey on a personal and professional level: colleagues, brothers, nephews, psychologist, cook and friends. They count the joys they had with him and the sadness that his departure left them.

6. ‘Youth’ by Paolo Sorrentino

If you want to see Maradona perform alongside Michael Kane, Rachel Weisz and Paul Dano, then you have to see this masterpiece of the seventh art. Maradona’s appearance is brief but the film will make you grieve in life and death, perfect for reflecting on Diego’s mourning anniversary.