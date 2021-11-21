Through the cinema stories of all kinds are told. Throughout history there have been films that take as inspiration the work of the health professionals or any disease in particular. While some films are based entirely on reality, others rely on fiction to tell their story.

In your case as a healthcare worker, we recommend watching the following films. Perhaps some of them are a reflection of what you do daily or you simply find the tasks you do distorted as health professional.

Lorenzo’s oil (1992)

Lorenzo Odone, the only child of Italian immigrants living in the United States, begins to develop a serious neurological disease at the age of three for which there is no known treatment. In a very short time, the child is bedridden: he cannot walk, see, or speak. His parents, however, do not give up and despite the fact that neither of them is a doctor, they begin to study genetics, biology and neurology.

The Physician (2013)

Set in England in the 11th century, this film tells the story of Rob Cole (Tom Payne), a young man who is orphaned when his mother dies of a strange disease. This circumstance encourages him to go to Persia to study medicine under the tutelage of the wise Dr. Ibn Sina (Ben Kingsley).

Awakenings (1990)

Based on the life of neurologist Oliver Sacks, who in 1969 discovered the temporary positive effects of L-dopa in catatonic patients, survivors of the encephalitis lethargic epidemic that occurred from 1917 to 1928, leaving millions of deaths worldwide. Dr. Malcom Sayer (Robin Williams) a physician whose research work is based on experimentation with worms. Through this research, he will begin to analyze the causes and effects of the disease that keeps a series of patients suffering mainly from aggravated Parkinson’s disease in a catatonic state.

The Cure (1995)

Erik, a 13-year-old and his mother move to a new home in Minnesota. The boy, being shy, has difficulty finding friends, until he meets Dexter, a smaller boy who lives next door. Erik and Dexter get along, but one day Erik’s mother forbids him to go near his friend because she finds out that years ago he contracted AIDS from a negligent blood transfusion.

4th floor (2003)

The film is about 4 teenagers who meet in the oncology ward of a hospital. Thanks to their youth and happiness, they manage to make their illness more bearable. The film deals with topics that are the order of the day among the oncology departments of hospitals, such as aggressive treatments, the mood, the hope of a cure and the quality of life of the patient.

Gifted Hands (2010)

In this case, it is a film that tells the true story of Ben Carson, a boy who had very little chance of succeeding in life. The son of separated parents, raised in poverty and surrounded by racial prejudice, he became an insensitive little boy and a bad student. Even so, his mother always believed in him and fostered his imagination, his intelligence and, above all, his self-confidence. It was that maternal faith that made it possible for him to become one of the best neurosurgeons in the world.

Sicko (2009)

Outside the realm of films is this documentary that denounces the United States health system. Despite being one of the richest countries in the world and having some of the best hospitals, there are at least 50 million people who cannot access basic services because they do not have insurance. Can you imagine if a similar documentary were made in Mexico?