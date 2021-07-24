Next September the third edition of the southeast electric mobility fair will take place. Moviel Eléctrica 2021 will be carried out in a hybrid format that will combine an online program with a face-to-face one. This event has established itself as one of the benchmark events in the electric mobility sector.

The Moviel Eléctrica fair is back and it does so with very important news. An event that has established itself throughout its two previous editions as one of the most relevant events in the southeast within the electric mobility sector. The fair Movielectric 2021 will take place of the day September 17 to 18 and it will take place in a hybrid format. There will be an online format and a face-to-face one.

Throughout the first day of Moviel Eléctrica 2021, an online program will be offered to the public with presentations and discussion panels with the main national and international protagonists of the electric vehicle sector and where there will also be room for representatives and authorities of the public sector and of the main companies in the electric mobility industry.

On the second day, coinciding with the European Mobility Week, the physical fair will be held in the Nueva Condomina de Murcia Shopping Center. An area of ​​4,500 m2 will be allocated where more than 80 stands of companies in the sector will be installed. The organizers of the event indicate the participation of all car brands that have 100% electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid models.

The objectives of the Moviel Eléctrica 2021 fair

The Movieleléctrica organization has set the following objectives for this third edition of the event:

Keep growing . As one of the largest professional meeting points and promotion of the electric mobility sector in Spain.

. As one of the largest professional meeting points and promotion of the electric mobility sector in Spain. Create synergies . Between public administration and the sustainable urban mobility industry.

. Between public administration and the sustainable urban mobility industry. Inform and train. To citizens, companies and public administrations, about the advantages of electric mobility and its current reality.

The fair will host a central stage from which to present in detail the characteristics of the new electric cars of the participating brands, an area of driving tests and a place where micromobility

will be the protagonist. In addition to the electric vehicle, at the event it will be possible to learn about other alternatives of sustainable urban mobility, as is the case with motorcycles and electric scooters.

Similarly, there will be the presence of companies from the renewable energy sector, charging point companies and electricity distribution and insurance companies.