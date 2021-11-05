Movie premieres: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and ‘The Sopranos’ prequel will try to unseat Venom from the throne at the box office

The first weekend of November, the first cold wave arriving in the country and, probably, the first days in which the cinemas decide to lower the air conditioning to make the experience of seeing some of the more bearable. the premiere movies —many, I already warned— that will arrive this Friday the 5th to some rooms that, for the third consecutive week, are once again dominated by ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’.

The movie of the marvelita symbiote has fallen for the first time of the million euros, amassing 0.93 million that, yes, they separate him from his immediate persecutor; a ‘Halloween Kills’ that keeps the guy in his second week with 0.61 million, technically tying with the release of Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’, which has debuted with € 0.60 million.

The Top 5 with the most viewed is closed by two veterans like ‘The Addams Family 2’, with 0.52 million on her fourth weekend, and a ‘No Time to Die’ who refuses to leave the top of the table with other 0.37 million on its fifth weekend on the bill.

The premieres of November 5, 2021

‘Eternals’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85az5r”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘ETERNALS’: MARVEL’S MOST ATYPICAL (and pompous) movie | Review”}

After captivating half the world with ‘Nomadland’, Chloé Zhao makes the leap to multi-million dollar blockbusters with ‘Eternals’; the new adventure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with which the studio takes the next step in its Phase 4. An exercise that, without a doubt, we could classify as the most atypical among its peers.

‘Criminal saints’ (‘The Many Saints of Newark’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x82c46p”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The Many Saints of Newark | Official Trailer”}

After ‘Terminator Genesis’, Alan Taylor plays it by signing a prequel to one of the most acclaimed series in history: the very ‘The Sopranos’. Alessandro Nivola, John Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Billy Magnussen complete a tremendously attractive cast for an essential project for completists.

‘The wheel of fortune and fantasy’ (‘Guzen to sozo’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x85al77”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The wheel of fortune and fantasy – Official VOSE Trailer -“}

The latest from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi hits our cinemas in the form of an episodic drama that managed to win the Grand Jury Prize at the last edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

‘Red Alert’ (‘Red Notice’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x8502md”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘Red Alert’, trailer with Spanish subtitles for the Netflix movie”}

Ahead of its streaming release, the new Netflix movie hits theaters on a limited basis offering a cocktail of action and comedy directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring a trio of the stature of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

‘Josefina’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agek”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Josefina – Official Trailer -“}

Javier Marco directs Robert Álamo and Emma Suárez in a prison drama built on a treatment of characters that carries the story flying.

Plus…

‘Three’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agei”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Three – Official Trailer -“}

‘A mocking spirit’ (‘Blithe Spirit’, 2020)

{“videoId”: “x85agel”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “BLITHE SPIRIT – Main Trailer -“}

‘The wolf and the lion’ (‘Le loup et le lion’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agej”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The wolf and the lion – Official Spanish Trailer -“}

‘The fantasies’ (‘Les fantasmes’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agem”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The fantasies – Official VOSE Trailer -“}

‘Lansky’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agen”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Lansky – Official Spanish Trailer -“}

‘Buñuel, a surrealist filmmaker’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85agep”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Buñuel, a surrealist filmmaker – Trailer -“}

‘Panthers’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85ageq”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Panteras – Official Trailer”}

‘Sediments’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85ager”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Sediments – Official Trailer -“}

‘Lonely Notes’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85ages”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Loneliness Notes – Trailer -“}

