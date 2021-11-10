Mouthwash: when is it recommended?

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 10 minutes

When choosing a mouthwash you may wonder which one is right for you. We tell you what you should take into account to find the best option for your mouth.

Last update: 09 November, 2021

The mouthwash is a great complement when it comes to taking care of dental health. It is a liquid product that It is used to rinse the teeth, gums and mucous membranes of the mouth.

These swims do not replace the use of a toothbrush and dental floss, but rather complement oral hygiene. Here we tell you what is the proper way to use them to be effective.

You should know that there are different types of oral rinses with particular ingredients that make them ideal to use in different situations. Keep reading and find out which mouthwash is right for you.

What is a mouthwash?

As we already anticipated, a mouthwash is a liquid that is retained in the mouth to rinse the oral structures or gargle. It is a complement to oral hygiene that helps to take care of oral health.

In general, a mouthwash helps eliminate germs from the mouth, controls bacterial plaque, and leaves breath fresh. But depending on their active ingredients, they can provide other specific benefits, such as preventing cavities or treating gingivitis.

It is important to consider that mouthwash is a supplement to brushing and flossing. It is not a substitute for any of these procedures; on the contrary, it reinforces them to obtain a much more complete and effective oral hygiene.

As it is a liquid solution, its permanence and movement in the mouth allows it to reach areas where the bristles of the brush cannot reach. In this way, completing dental hygiene using a mouthwash reduces bacterial plaque and prevents many of the common oral diseases.

Types of mouthwashes and their uses

We already told you that most mouthwashes They help reduce bacteria in the mouth and thereby prevent many of the diseases that germs cause. Anyway, you should know that there is a wide variety of mouthwashes to use in specific situations.

Most are available over the counter and can be found in both pharmacies and supermarkets. But with so much variety available, choosing the right one can become a difficult job.

When looking for your mouthwash, The ideal is to consult with your dentist to recommend a product according to the condition and needs of your mouth. Anyway, knowing the different types of oral rinses will help you to be more clear about the characteristics of these products. Next, we detail its uses and benefits.

Mouthwashes cannot be used alone. They are complements to the toothbrush and the use of dental floss.

Regular use rinses

It is the most basic mouthwash on the market. It consists of a liquid with active ingredients similar to those of toothpastes that Helps remove food debris and bacteria from the mouth.

In addition, it provides fresh breath and a slight protection against cavities, so it can be of great help in cases of halitosis. They come in different flavors and can contain alcohol.

Antiseptic or antiplaque rinses

This type of mouthwash It has specific ingredients that help control and reduce bacterial plaque in the mouth. In general, they contain chlorhexidine digluconate, although they can be combined with other active ingredients, such as povidone iodine, phenols, metal salts or essential oils.

They are very useful for treating gingivitis and periodontal disease. In addition, they are recommended for use after oral surgery or implant placement to promote healing and reduce the risk of infection. An antiseptic mouthwash can also be found to speed healing and decrease pain from canker sores and canker sores.

Its use should be limited to cases in which the dentist deems its prescription appropriate. Well, the active ingredients they have can be harmful if they are used for a long time or excessively. Therefore, a professional must indicate the correct way to use them.

Mouthwash with fluoride

The fluoride mouthwash has the particularity of providing extra protection to tooth enamel against the action of acids produced by bacteria in the mouth. In this way, it is very useful to prevent cavities and even reverse the initial stages of the disease.

This type of mouthwash can be used in both adults and children at high risk of cavities, although its use is not recommended before 6 years of age. In any case, it must be the dentist who indicates this type of product, specifying the time and frequency of use.

Mouthwashes for dry mouth

When suffering from xerostomia or dry mouth there is an increased risk of oral infections and of developing more plaque bacteria, because saliva does not fulfill its function. For this reason, a mouthwash that lubricates the mouth, refreshes it and prevents disease is ideal. In general, those that contain minerals, fluoride and vitamin E are used.

Other uses

There are mouthwashes for specific purposes that help improve the particular situation of the mouth of certain patients:

For people with orthodontics: are mouthwashes designed to add protection and improve hygiene for patients who wear braces.

are mouthwashes designed to add protection and improve hygiene for patients who wear braces. For dentures: They are alcohol-free mouthwashes that strengthen the gums and mucous membranes of patients who use prostheses.

They are alcohol-free mouthwashes that strengthen the gums and mucous membranes of patients who use prostheses. Before periodontal surgery: the dentist may order hexetidine or chlorhexidine swish before performing a periodontal intervention. The antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic actions of these products prevent complications.

the dentist may order hexetidine or chlorhexidine swish before performing a periodontal intervention. The antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic actions of these products prevent complications. Reinforcement of teeth whitening: After performing a teeth whitening, the dentist may indicate a whitening mouthwash from time to time to to hold and prolong the results.

Mouthwash ingredients

The specific function of each mouthwash depends largely on its components. Often times, the ingredients are combined to enhance the action of the product.

It is essential to read the labels to be able to choose the rinse that best suits your needs. Next, we mention several of the ingredients that contain the mouthwashes that we find in the market:

Fluorides: fluoride provides protection against cavities.

fluoride provides protection against cavities. Chlorhexidine: it’s a antiseptic With antiplaque and antibacterial action, indicated for oral surgeries or as treatment of gum diseases. It should be used under the indication of the dentist, as its prolonged use stains teeth and gums and alters taste.

it’s a antiseptic With antiplaque and antibacterial action, indicated for oral surgeries or as treatment of gum diseases. It should be used under the indication of the dentist, as its prolonged use stains teeth and gums and alters taste. Hexetidine: It has antiseptic, antifungal action and accelerates the healing process of the mucous membranes. Combined with zinc salts, its antiplaque action is greater. It also stains teeth and soft tissues, so it should be used as directed by the dentist.

Povidone iodine: bactericidal and fungicidal used to prevent the progression of gingivitis and periodontitis.

bactericidal and fungicidal used to prevent the progression of gingivitis and periodontitis. Essential oils: the combination of natural oils allows the elimination of bacterial plaque and the reduction of gingival inflammation.

the combination of natural oils allows the elimination of bacterial plaque and the reduction of gingival inflammation. Phenols: they have an antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory action. Triclosan is one of the most effective, but its use is limited to cases in which the professional considers it necessary and appropriate. Well, it is considered a substance that could have negative effects on health.

they have an antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory action. Triclosan is one of the most effective, but its use is limited to cases in which the professional considers it necessary and appropriate. Well, it is considered a substance that could have negative effects on health. Metal salts: a high concentration of these elements is required for them to have antibacterial action. They can have some toxicity and add an ugly taste to the product.

a high concentration of these elements is required for them to have antibacterial action. They can have some toxicity and add an ugly taste to the product. Natural products: Although they don’t have much scientific support, some people prefer to make mouthwashes made with plant extracts. The most used are aloe vera, chamomile, bloodroot and propolis.

Bleaching agents: They are used to reinforce and maintain the effects achieved with a teeth whitening treatment.

Some mouthwashes contain alcohol. It is important to know this before purchasing and using them.

Mouthwash with or without alcohol?

In the market you can find mouthwashes that contain alcohol and others that do not. In addition to reading it in the ingredients, the patient may notice the presence of the substance by the slight burning sensation that they leave in the mouth.

Many rinses contain alcohol because, in addition to being an antiseptic, it allows the dilution of its components. For this reason, it is important to avoid ingesting these products.

Yes OK the amount of alcohol in the mouthwashes is very low, its drying action can reduce the amount of saliva in the mouth. For this reason, patients suffering from dry mouth, xerostomia, and other oral irritations should avoid products containing this substance.

It is also advisable to choose an alcohol-free mouthwash if it will be used by several members of the family; especially if the family group includes children, adolescents or pregnant women. Recovering alcoholics should also avoid using these products to avoid relapse.

How to use the mouthwash correctly

The way to use a mouthwash can vary according to the type of product and the ideal is to read the instructions on the container. In general, however, the following steps should be followed:

Brushing and flossing your teeth: proper oral hygiene is recommended prior to rinsing. Although the indications of the product or the dentist may propose to do it later. Pour the mouthwash into the measuring cup: the product usually brings a measuring container to place it. It is important to respect the amount indicated in the instructions or by the dentist. Generally, they are around 4 teaspoons or 20 milliliters. Put the product in the mouth and swish: The product should be vigorously shaken inside the closed mouth for 30 seconds, trying to reach all the surfaces of the same. It should not be swallowed. Counting in the mind or wearing a watch can help. Spit: all the solution is removed to the sink. In the event that the mouthwash is used by a child, it is essential to control this step to avoid swallowing the product. Expect: Rinsing, eating, drinking, or smoking should be avoided for at least 30 minutes to reap the benefits of mouthwash.

It is important not to dilute the product with water unless the label indicates so. Otherwise, you won’t get the full benefits of rinsing.

Mouthwash is a beneficial practice

The mouthwash can be used as part of the daily routine of oral hygiene, or by indication of the dentist for a specific problem. They are not always necessary and the ideal is consult the specialist to choose the correct one and use them appropriately.

Strengthening enamel, protecting teeth from cavities and reducing bacterial plaque are some of the benefits of using these products. They are also useful for improving breath and for preventing and treating gingivitis and periodontitis.

Regardless of the objective sought, it is essential to remember that all these results are achieved if the rinse is used conscientiously and responsibly. At no time should you stop brushing your teeth or give up flossing.

On the contrary, the swish complements the usual oral cleansing maneuvers. Having the mouthwash as a complement to the routine will surely bring well-being and health to your mouth.

