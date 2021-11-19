“Greater control of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to depend not only on high vaccination coverage and its effectiveness, but also on continued adherence to effective and sustainable public health measures,” authors such as Stella Talic, lead researcher of the study and epidemiologist at Monash University in Melbourne, he told Bloomberg.

Austria orders confinement to the unvaccinated and in Vienna they immunize children

How to use the mask correctly?

The use of the mask helps us to maintain the normal rhythm of our life and helps to take care of the people who are around us, therefore the CDC provides the following guidance for the proper use of this method.

All persons 2 years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in closed public places.

In general, it does not need to be used outdoors.

People with a medical condition or taking medications that weaken the immune system may not be fully protected, even if they have the full vaccine.

They should continue to take all the precautionary measures recommended for unvaccinated people, such as wearing a mask that fits well to the face, until their healthcare provider advises otherwise.

If you are fully vaccinated, for maximum protection against the delta variant and to avoid spreading it to others, wear a mask in public if you are indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission.

Wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose is mandatory on airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. It is not mandatory for travelers to wear a mask in open areas of the means of transport.