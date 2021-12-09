This gamer kit is ideal to give to someone who is a big fan of this world of video games, without age restrictions, because the games can be for a child or an adult, have fun has no age or should not. With a mouse, keyboard and gaming helmets, you will already have a lot of ground conquered if you want that person to have the best of experiences while playing, not only in graphics, but also in an immersive sensation, especially thanks to the helmets. this kit has a cost of just 35 euros, making it an excellent gift in terms of value for money.

In addition to the above, this kit also comes with a mouse pad, this Argon 4 in 1 kit It is ideal for any gamer, even for the most experienced or for those who are just starting out. Something that seems great to me is that everyone The devices in this kit are compatible not only with the Xbox One, but you can also use it on PC, PS4 and a Mac computer.

Having made this small introduction I will talk about each of these devices, I will start with the keyboard, it has high-performance keys and they are also backlit so you can see them without problems in a low light environment. It has 105 keys in total, 6 of them are anti-ghosting to avoid unwanted actions that could ruin your game, the keys are very sensitive and precise.

The keyboard cable has excellent resistance as it is a braided type cable, you can change the brightness of the keyboard and as another point in its favor it has 12 direct access keys to multimedia media and also with the possibility of blocking the Windows key while you play .

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Well, having talked about the keyboard, it is time to move on to the mouse that is also backlit and is USB, this device also has excellent precision and sensitivity thanks to its 1200 dpi (pixels per inch), although it can even go up to 3200. Its backlighting consists of 4 different colors, one for each dpi level, this mouse also has a very strong braided cable and something great is that it is ergonomic.

The mouse is very light with a weight of just 153 grams, it has a 125Hz refresh rate, it’s designed to have a good grip, it’s an excellent device. Now it’s time to talk about helmets or headphones with immersive sound, to start saying that they are compatible with the devices described above and also they are also with the Nintendo Switch, tablets and phones with 3.5 mm jack.

They feature the Xtra-Bass system for enhanced sound immersion specially designed for simulation games, are made to amplify every sound effect so you know where it comes from. Regarding its design, I can say that it has synthetic leather cushions so that you have comfort when using them, also an adjustable ring and they are headband type.

Last but not least, the mouse pad, It has a design with a high quality fabric and it is noticeable especially to the touch since its texture is very soft and comfortable for long gaming sessions, it also has a non-slip rubber. This in order to improve the precision of the player, and so far this article about this excellent gamer kit with a very attractive price of 35 euros.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.