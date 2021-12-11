Research for Samson Ellis source Chien-Hua Wan and Kanoko Matsuyama notes that the lab worker, a woman in her 20s, tested positive for COVID this week after coming into contact with the virus during her work at the Genomics Research Center of Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s leading research institute, in mid-November, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

It was detailed that the infected woman had not traveled abroad recently and had received two doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

This event threatens to break Taiwan’s streak of no positive COVID-19 cases for more than a month. The last confirmed case in the region was on November 5.

“In a briefing on Friday, Chen confirmed that she had been bitten on two separate occasions by a Covid-infected laboratory mouse, but said further investigation was needed to determine whether the bites had been the source of transmission of the virus.”

“The authorities believe that it is probably infected with the Delta variant” exposes Bloomberg.