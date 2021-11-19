The feeling of fear is one of the most powerful for the human being and in the industry they know how to make it flourish. The horror genre is one of the most popular in the field of video games together with the combination of the first person for a more immersive experience. Titles like Resident Evil Village, Outlast or Amnesia achieve that effect on the users who play it and it is evocative that the experience is unforgettable. As well, Mourning, from Broken bird games, has come to give us the creeps.

Under the seal of quality of the PlayStation Talents program, the video game developer, Broken Bird Games, and the publisher Lanzadera release a title of psychological horror: Mourning. Although still It does not have a specific release date, it is estimated that will arrive in the coming months on PlayStation and PC consoles.

With an atmosphere reminiscent of PT, Luto is shown spooky in his trailer. Long corridors, a desolate house and a person -or ghost- with a sheet over it synthesize a terrifying atmosphere. «The idea is to reflect on exploring the grief of the loss of a loved one, which is that terrain of insecurity and darkness that lurks behind anxiety and depression », Explain Borja Santana, co-founder of Broken Bird Games, to The province.

It should be noted that Silent Hill did not bring to light a game of psychological terror so ingrained to the genre like this. In addition, the title uses paintings by Néstor Martín-Fernández de la Torre from his pictorial series Atlantic Poem* (1913-1924) as “An additional narrative device that has meaning within the story”, points out Santana. Mourning consists of eight frames, four representing the hours of the day and the remaining four for the states of the sea, this being an allegory to the passage of time and the amalgam of emotions that make up the work. So your mission is «Develop videogames with a narrative load, in a dynamic environment and a sensory setting, with a Canarian cultural base as a backdrop ».

Likewise, this work does not only intend to open a gap in the emerging video game industry in Spain, but give voice to canarian talent positioning itself with a seal of quality not seen before. «In Spain it is not encouraged enough yet although, little by little, it is growing, and in the Canary Islands we are lagging behind. But we are still there, trying to get ahead », declare the members of the Canarian developer to the aforementioned medium.