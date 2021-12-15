Akira Toriyama is the creator of one of the greatest anime series of all time, which has impacted a great number of generations, since its launch Dragon Ball has had an incredible reception by audiences around the world, this success is Joji Ynama owed in part one of the cornerstones of the series, who was known as the voice of the narrator of the cartoon as well as voices of some characters such as the great Kaio-Sama; However, today it is released through its agency Aoni Productions, the death of Yanami at the age of 90 on December 3, after this announcement is Drangon Ball in mourning, and the hundreds of fans around the world.

Joji yanami

The voice that narrated the cartoon Joji Yanami, Tokyo was born, which began his career in voice acting in the seventies, within animes such as: Cyborg 009 and Moomin, in addition to being one of the voices within projects such as Mazinger Z and Digimon; However, his most relevant work within the anime was when lending his voice for Dragon Ball.

From the beginning of the series, Yanami joined the project during the eighties, as the voice that narrated the program; However, this was not his only appearance, as the actor lent his voice to characters such as DR, Brief, Bulma’s father, the lumberjack Moouse and Dr. Frappé.

However, for the contoicancion of the series and within Dragon Ball, the Actor would once again provide his voice as an anime narrator in addition to lending his talent to characters such as Kaio-sama and the sorcerer Bobbidi. Yanami recently retired due to health problems; However, it would be in 2015 that the actor will lend his voice for the last time for a project related to Akira Toriyama, lending his talent for the narration of Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.

For the series in Mexico, the actor who provided the voice for the narration of the Dragon Ball and in addition to various projects and characters related to the series created by Akira, was Murió José “Pepe” Lavat, who began his career as a dubbing actor in the 1960s, appearing in addition to Dargon Ball in projects such as The Chronicles of Narnia, Scooby Doo and Schindler’s List. However, the actor passed away in years past at the age of 69.

Dragon Ball has recently generated conversation within the national territory due to its return in the usual programming of the small screen, which will allow both the nostalgia of those who have grown up watching the adventures of these characters, as well as the new generations, enjoy a of the most beloved series of all time.

