“The third is the charm / I swear on my life / And I’m not swearing …”, the remembered María Martha Serra Lima sang in Argentina, back in the early 1990s. The song, clearly, had nothing to do with technology or with the world of smartphones, but it could easily be the soundtrack in Lenovo and Motorola offices these days. It seems that Motorola would try it for the third time in the world of folding mobiles with a new generation of Razr, after two attempts that did not get the desired results.

As published Android Police Y The Verge, a Lenovo executive confirmed the development of the third generation of the Motorola Razr with a post on Weibo, the Chinese social network par excellence. Chen jin is the author of the post in which —translation into English— the desire of the Chinese company not to abandon the effort for Motorola to succeed in the segment would be ratified foldable.

As is to be expected, the details mentioned are scarce. In the first instance it is indicated a supposed improvement in processing power, an interface optimized to improve the user experience, and a “more magnificent” appearance. Will these three ingredients be enough for a new Motorola Razr to appear on the scene? Apparently, from Lenovo they trust it.

A new Motorola Razr would need more than just appeal to nostalgia to succeed

Photo: David Ortiz | Hypertextual.

When Motorola launched the Razr in 2019, there were two points among its features that attracted attention. First, the design clearly inspired by one of Motorola’s most successful smartphones in a long time – the RAZR V3; and second, its OLED screen that had a hinge design that allowed the phone to be completely closed — cover to cover — something that other exponents of the range did not achieve. This did not come without concessions, of course.

It wasn’t surprising when the folding system quickly showed problems; while the phone had aspirations premium for which it was not up to par due to its mid-range hardware. And to top it all, the launch price was around 1,500 euros, so there was no real relationship between what the user paid and what he received in benefits.

In September 2020, Motorola brought the Razr back to market but with minor changes and the inclusion of support for 5G. It remained a mid-range phone with an exorbitant price tag (still around 1,500 euros), and not much more than that. But far from giving up, Lenovo seems to be ready for a third round.

If there is indeed a third generation Motorola Razr on the way, its manufacturers will have to tackle several battle fronts. On the one hand, to optimize the mobile and solve its own problems; and on the other, to be measured against rivals that have already taken a margin of advantage, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. And the competition in general lines is much tougher than two years ago in the segment, with manufacturers dare to implement increasingly daring features, as Huawei did with the P50 Pocket with an “ultra-spectrum” camera.

We will see what the fate of this story is. For now, the new Motorola Razr could be launched first in China and later in other countries.