The moto g41 It is a less powerful version than the rest of the firm’s smartphones launched on the market at the end of 2021. It stands out for a camera where we find a 48 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, which allows you to capture photos with great detail day, night and at any time. In addition, a great virtue is that this sensor boasts an optical stabilization that is able to automatically compensate for blurry images and videos caused by unwanted movements.

The moto g41, beyond having a good camera, has the same 6.4 ″ OLED FHD + screen and TurboPower 30 Than its bigger brothers, a panel that will respond instantly to every touch, press and slide thanks to its extraordinary octa-core processor.

What else does the phone offer?

Moto G41 features

It is a cheap mobile that stands out for its camera but there are still some specifications worth mentioning such as the screen, the software or the design, without forgetting the processor on board the Motorola mobile phone.

Display and layout

The brand has not wanted to get off the path started last year, repeating lines and shapes that are quite recognizable by fans of the brand. There we have that perforated screen with the selfie camera in the center of the upper part, a USB Type C welded on the lower profile next to the speaker of the moto G41, a physical fingerprint sensor on the side of the device and the module with 3 sensors that Brings your device’s camera to life. The phone can be purchased in Meteorite Black or Peral Gold.

Despite being a mid-range, the firm throws the house out the window and mounts a panel with 6.4-inch OLED technology, with a classic 60 Hz refresh rate but with FullHD + quality. Thanks to the reduction of frames, it achieves a tactile active area of ​​almost 90 &, which, at the same time, allows the user to enjoy a more cinematic ratio of 20: 9. Its density is 409 dpi.

Performance ‘made in MediaTek’

At the front of the Motorola mobile hardware is a processor MediaTek Helio G85, a 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU and Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that controls Android 11 with easy access to the applications you use the most, whether they are from Google itself or from any other developer. It works perfectly with most games and apps, although perhaps your Achilles heel is overheating.

Precisely to avoid this, and to move the system better when we have many apps open, the memory configuration is fixed at 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, being compatible with MicroSD cards if we need more space for whatever: save more photos, more apps, files … whatever.

Camera with OIS

The main sensor of the rear camera has a resolution of 48 MP, but more than its quality, what is striking is that it has a optical image stabilizer It helps to get super sharp snapshots and eliminate unwanted blurring even when taking photos without a tripod. Plus, Quad Pixel technology makes your photos look sharper and more vibrant both day and night.

Along with this lens we have an ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118º field of view that also adds depth information to blur the background of our portraits and give space to the most creative photos. We do not forget a 2 MP macro macro lens with f / 2.4 aperture that allows us to get closer than ever to the photographed object and perceive all its details.

At the video level, both with the front and rear cameras we can save clips at 1080p and 30 fps but there are different capture modes with each one. With the rear camera we can use the following forms of capture:

Dual capture

Selective color

Night vision

Cinemagraphy

Portrait

Live filter

Professional mode (with long exposure)

Macro vision

Cutout

Panorama

Stickers in AR

In front, in the hole drilled in the screen, there is the selfie camera that has a resolution of 13 MP, it has beautification tools, application of filters and the possibility of recognizing our face to unlock the mobile without touching it.

We must stake the integration of Google Lens in the Motorola camera app to recognize objects, read QR codes and obtain all kinds of information about the world around us.

Attractive battery

Work and play without worrying about the battery life of the moto G41. The brand promises an autonomy of 36 hours with a single charge of the 5000 mAh battery, so it will be rare the day you have to charge your mobile when you go to sleep.

Then it will be when you enjoy 50% of the battery capacity after only 30 minutes of connection to the electrical current since the smartphone has the 33W TurboPower charger in the box.

Good software

With My UX, the firm’s own personalization layer, you can control your phone with simple gestures, customize the entertainment settings and create a unique look for yourself. It is one of the Android modifications that most resembles Google’s own operating system.

Motorola smartphone price

The Motorola phone is not on sale in all stores alike, since in our country it will only be available from January exclusively on motorola.es, the manufacturer’s online store.

You can buy it in black or gold from 269 ​​euros.