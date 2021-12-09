Today Motorola fulfilled its promise and announced the long-awaited Motorola Edge X30, the world’s first phone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has also surprised locals and strangers with its price, which is much lower than many of us imagined. .

Motorola Edge X30 datasheet

Screen 6.8 inch POLED Resolution Full HD + Refresh rate 144 Hz RAM 8/12 GB Internal storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 60 MP Rear camera Wide angle: 50 MP

Ultra wide angle: 50 MP

Depth: 2 MP OS Android 11 Battery 5,000 mAh

68W fast charge Others Ready for Network technology 5G

The Motorola Edge X30 is a version that for some characteristics is a hybrid between the Motorola edge 20 lite and Motorola edge 20, but for others it is even superior to the Motorola edge 20 Pro.

For example, this device has 2 sensors of 50 MP, however, it lacks a telephoto as in the edge 20. But on the other hand, it has the best processor on the market for Android phones and also a power superior to the rest of the edge family, as it reaches 66W of power.

Motorola broke record in Latin America

Also, this device is Ready For compliant, and it comes with Android 11 along with the My UX customization layer.

Price and availability

The device will be available only in China for 2,999 yuan, which at the exchange rate is approximately 9,883 Mexican pesos. However, if the device arrives in Mexico it is likely that its cost will be similar to that of the Motorola edge 20.

So far Lenovo has not revealed the international availability of the Motorola Edge x30, but it is likely that in the rest of the world it will be presented together with the complete family of Motorola edge 30. Well, this was the strategy that the firm followed with the Motorola edge twenty.