Motorola will present the world’s first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Thursday, December 9 in China, however, a few days before the event, the firm announced more specifications about this device.

The Motorola Edge X30 and its 50 MP cameras

The first official detail that the company revealed about this device was its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, however, it has also mentioned that the Motorola Edge X30 will have 3 rear cameras.

Both the ultra wide and wide angle will be 60 MP, while the third sensor will be a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the front camera will be 60 MP. Motorola did not specify if the cameras will have any new software features that offer a different user experience compared to the Motorola Edge 20s.

Huge battery and great charging power

Other features revealed were battery capacity and charging power. In this case Motorola mentioned that the battery will be 5,000 mAh, but that it will also be accompanied by a 68W fast charging technology, so the charging time from 0 to 100 could be completed in just under 1 hour.

While the rest of the features will be known next Thursday, a Geekbench leak revealed that the team will also mount 12 GB of RAM, so in combination with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 it aims to be one of the most powerful equipment on the market.

Details on its availability and price will be revealed in the coming days, but this equipment is not expected to hit the market until early 2022, while the rest of the world could arrive later with the rest of the Edge 30 family.