Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the beast with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and 16 GB of RAM

Motorola is preparing a new smartphone that will break with what has been established so far. The company has almost ready a high-end premium with the most advanced hardware on the market. Your name will Motorola Edge X30 or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. We already know what its design is and also a large part of its spectacular features. The manufacturer wants to go straight to the highest range and can achieve it with this device.

Motorola puts all the meat on the grill with the Edge 30 Ultra

The design of the device has been leaked thanks to a certification in China. Its rear part will be simple and will house a large camera module with 3 large sensors. A Gorilla Glass cover will cover the rest of the back.

The front is not fully appreciated, although it is very likely that reduced bezels and a hole in the screen are the main protagonists. Another detail such as the extra button for the Google assistant can also be seen in this leak.

The really interesting thing about this Motorola Edge 30 Ultra it’s inside. It will arrive as one of the most complete devices on the market, competing with Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Huawei or Xiaomi directly. No more halftones in the high end Motorola. This is just a preview of what the company will present:

6.67 inch screen: FullHD + resolution Refresh rate of 144 Hz OLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of internal storage

50 + 50 + 2 MP rear camera

60 MP front camera

Glass and metal body

5G support

5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charge

Motorola has opted for a TOP hardware that can perfectly make an appearance in a Xiaomi 12, a OnePlus 10 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 It is Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for 2022, which will not be called the Snapdragon 898 as we all thought.

Everything indicates that this Motorola beast will be presented first in China and then in international markets. For the Chinese market it probably caters to the name of Motorola Edge X30 and in the western we will see it as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.