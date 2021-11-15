Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: images and specifications are leaked - 5,000 mAh battery with 68W load and 144Hz display

Motorola relaunched its acclaimed Edge Series, and less than a month after presenting its new models, the technical specifications and images of what would be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra were leaked. Know all the details in this note!

Less than a month ago Motorola relaunched its Edge Series presenting the Edge 20 Pro and Lite models, it goes without saying that the company could be preparing the next generation of this Family. However, apparently the assumptions were confirmed, since the technical specifications and images of what would be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra were leaked.

Through the 91Mobiles site, OnLeaks shared the renders along with what would be the specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. TOSome of the details that we can see in the image is its 6.6-inch flat screen and it would have a Full HD resolution and its refresh rate is expected to be 144Hz.

Of course, on the screen we can in near the upper edge a hole that houses the selfie camera that would have 60MP, without a doubt the largest sensor seen so far in a Motorola. On the back we can see an oval module that houses the three lenses that make up the main camera, which would be: a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra wide and a 2MP depth lens. Motorola will surely re-incorporate Ultra Pixel technology, which allows combining nine pixels in a large pixel (9in1), this allows the passage of nine times more light optimizing performance.

As you can see in the photos, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a finish in blue and gray tones, but rumors do not rule out that it is sold in other colors. As for its dimensions, it would appear to be 163.1 x 76.5 x 8.8mm, or 10mm including the rear camera bump.

