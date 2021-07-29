Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite: this is the brand's new family of flagships

They are official!just presented his newwith 3 models:Each phone has characteristics that differentiate it from its brothers and here we tell you all the details.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

We started with the model more premium of the family. The Moto Edge 20 Pro offers a screen Max Vision 6.7-inch technology OLED, resolution FullHD + and refresh rate up to 144Hz, in addition to a hole in the screen, protection Gorilla Glass 5 and technology compatibility HDR10 +.

Inside we find the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, accompanied by up 12GB from memory RAM DDR5 and two storage options: 128GB Y 256GB UFS 3.1. How could it be otherwise, they come with Android 11.

The battery is 4500mAh with fast charge of 30W, it supports networks 5G, has fingerprint sensor on the screen, certification IP52 splash resistant, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6 Y NFC.

Finally let’s talk about cameras. In the back we find a triple camera, with a main lens of 108MP f / 1.9, telephoto of 8MP f / 2.4 with 5x optical zoom and ultra wide angle camera 16MP f / 2.2. While the front camera is 32MP f / 2.25.

The entry price of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro It is 699.99EUR.

Motorola Edge 20

It is the turn of the brother in the middle. The Motorola Edge 20 it has practically the same screen as its older brother, Max Vision 6.7-inch technology OLED, resolution FullHD + and refresh rate up to 144Hz, plus a hole in the screen and technology support HDR10 +. The only difference we find in this model is protection, since it offers Gorilla Glass 3 Y do not 5, as the model Pro.

Inside we find more differences. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, comes accompanied 6GB or 8GB from memory RAM Ddr4 and two storage options: 128GB Y 256GB. Also comes with Android 11 of fabric.

The battery is 4000mAh with fast charge of 30W, it supports networks 5G, fingerprint sensor on the screen, certification IP52 splash resistant, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E Y NFC.

As for the cameras, we have practically the same thing with one detail: the optical zoom is 3x and not 5x, but the triple camera setup is the same. Main lens 108MP f / 1.9, telephoto of 8MP f / 2.4 with 3x optical zoom and ultra-wide angle camera 16MP f / 2.2. The front camera is the same as 32MP f / 2.25.

The entry price of the Motorola Edge 20 It is 499.99EUR.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

To close we have the model Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The younger brother of the family offers a screen practically identical to that of its siblings, but with the difference that the refresh rate is at 90Hz and not to 144Hz like that of his brothers.

The screen is Max Vision 6.7-inch technology OLED, resolution FullHD + and update frequency of 90Hz, has a hole in the screen and compatibility with technology HDR10 +.

Inside we find the processor MediaTek Dimensity, comes accompanied 6GB or 8GB from memory RAM Y 128GB storage, but it is the only model of the 3 that offers microSD card support up to 512GB. Android 11 defaults to your operating system.

The battery is the largest of the 3 models with 5000mAh, fast charging of 30W, it also supports networks 5G, the fingerprint sensor is found on the side of the phone, certification IP52 splash resistant, Bluetooth 5.0 Y NFC.

As for the cameras we have a main lens of 108MP f / 1.9, ultra wide angle camera 8MP f / 2.2 and depth sensor 2MP f / 2.4. The front camera is the same as 32MP f / 2.25.

The entry price of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite It is 349.99EUR.

At the moment we do not have information on the price or availability in Mexico, but as soon as we know something, we will communicate it immediately.