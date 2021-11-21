In terms of hardware, this gadget meets the high-end standard. It has a Snapdragon 870 chip, as well as 12 GB of RAM, elements that allow you to perform everyday tasks and entertainment without any problem. Therefore, if you want to use it for work or for fun.

And it is that in the entertainment area your screen comes out. It has the ability to dynamically adapt its refresh rate up to 144 Hz, a feature that is above average and is relevant for those who use it for various purposes, from viewing content on social networks, streaming platforms or video games.

Regarding its performance in gaming, this is also very good. During my experience with some games I noticed short waiting periods when opening the applications, in addition to that these did not show some type of rooster as image drops. In addition, it has the ability to switch from one app to another without much worry.

Its battery is 4,500 mAh, which lasted just over a day of moderate use. This autonomy characteristic seemed relevant to me, however, it has a fast charge of 30 W, which, being an expensive device, I consider that it fell short, especially considering that other models have better performance in this area.