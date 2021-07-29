Motorola Edge 20: meet the brand's most premium phones

Today Motorola presented its new premium phones, the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, which also come with a shortened and cheaper version, the Motorola Edge 20 lite.
Index hide
1 Motorola Edge 20 datasheet
2 More premium than ever
3 3 phones, 3 different processors
4 Price and availability

Motorola Edge 20 datasheet

Edge 20 liteEdge 20Edge 20 Pro
Screen6.7-inch Max Vision OLED6.7-inch Max Vision OLED6.7-inch Max Vision OLED
Refresh rate90 Hz144 Hz144 Hz
ResolutionFull HD +Full HD +Full HD +
ProcessorMediatek Dimensity 5G-BSnapdragon 778GSnapdragon 870
RAM6/8 GB6/8 GB6/8/12 GB
Frontal camera32 MP32 MP32 MP
Rear cameraWide angle: 108 MP
Ultra wide angle: 8 MP
Macro: 2 MP		Wide angle: 108 MP
Ultra wide angle: 16 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS		Wide angle: 108 MP
Ultra wide angle: 16 MP
Periscope: 8 MP, 5x optical zoom, OIS
Battery5,000 mAh
30W fast charge		4,000 mAh
30W fast charge		4,500 mAh
Quick charge 30W
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
Connectivity5G
WiFi 5
NFC
Bluetooth 5.0		5G
WiFi 6
NFC
Bluetooth 5.1		5G
WiFi 6
NFC
Bluetooth 5.1
OthersSide fingerprint reader
IP52 certification		On-screen fingerprint reader
IP52 certification		On-screen fingerprint reader
IP52 certification

More premium than ever

Motorola mentioned that this new line of phones takes a significant leap over last year’s Motorola Edge and other premium-end devices that they have launched.

This is the first time that one of its equipment has the ability to record video in 8K, in addition to its refresh rate is up to 144 Hz.

READ:  How to update to the latest version of Paint on my Windows PC

Motorola also offers support for HDR10 + on all 3 devices.

Likewise, the entire line has a 108 MP main sensor, however, only the Pro model integrates a periscope, being the first time that a firm’s phone opts for this type of telephoto.

All 3 devices are compatible with the “Ready For” platform, which was only available for the Moto G100 and Motorola Edge Pro. However, these new devices also include a new technology called “Ready For PC” that allows you to use a combination of applications of the phone with those of your computer. The Motorola Edge 20 lite is the only one that does not have this option.

3 phones, 3 different processors

Regarding the processors, each model has a different SoC. In the case of the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro we have Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 respectively.

However, for the Motorola Edge 20 lite the firm announced that a Dimensity 5G-B chip was used, which has not been presented by Mediatek.

Motorola Edge 20: meet the brand's most premium phones

Price and availability

Motorola mentioned that the phones will reach various markets around the world in the coming weeks. Their prices are as follows:

  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro: from 699 euros / 16,500 MXN at the exchange rate.
  • Motorola Edge 20: from 499 euros / 11,770 MXN at the exchange rate.
  • Motorola Edge 20 lite: from 349.99 euros / 8,255 MXN at the exchange rate.

Official prices for Mexico will be announced when the teams arrive in our country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply