Motorola Edge 20: meet the brand's most premium phones

Motorola Edge 20 datasheet

Edge 20 lite Edge 20 Edge 20 Pro Screen 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz 144 Hz Resolution Full HD + Full HD + Full HD + Processor Mediatek Dimensity 5G-B Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 870 RAM 6/8 GB 6/8 GB 6/8/12 GB Frontal camera 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP Rear camera Wide angle: 108 MP

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP

Macro: 2 MP Wide angle: 108 MP

Ultra wide angle: 16 MP

Telephoto: 8 MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS Wide angle: 108 MP

Ultra wide angle: 16 MP

Periscope: 8 MP, 5x optical zoom, OIS Battery 5,000 mAh

30W fast charge 4,000 mAh

30W fast charge 4,500 mAh

Quick charge 30W Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 5

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1 Others Side fingerprint reader

IP52 certification On-screen fingerprint reader

IP52 certification On-screen fingerprint reader

IP52 certification

More premium than ever

Today Motorola presented its new premium phones, the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, which also come with a shortened and cheaper version, the Motorola Edge 20 lite.

Motorola mentioned that this new line of phones takes a significant leap over last year’s Motorola Edge and other premium-end devices that they have launched.

This is the first time that one of its equipment has the ability to record video in 8K, in addition to its refresh rate is up to 144 Hz.

Motorola also offers support for HDR10 + on all 3 devices.

Likewise, the entire line has a 108 MP main sensor, however, only the Pro model integrates a periscope, being the first time that a firm’s phone opts for this type of telephoto.

All 3 devices are compatible with the “Ready For” platform, which was only available for the Moto G100 and Motorola Edge Pro. However, these new devices also include a new technology called “Ready For PC” that allows you to use a combination of applications of the phone with those of your computer. The Motorola Edge 20 lite is the only one that does not have this option.

3 phones, 3 different processors

Regarding the processors, each model has a different SoC. In the case of the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro we have Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 respectively.

However, for the Motorola Edge 20 lite the firm announced that a Dimensity 5G-B chip was used, which has not been presented by Mediatek.

Price and availability

Motorola mentioned that the phones will reach various markets around the world in the coming weeks. Their prices are as follows:

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: from 699 euros / 16,500 MXN at the exchange rate.

Motorola Edge 20: from 499 euros / 11,770 MXN at the exchange rate.

Motorola Edge 20 lite: from 349.99 euros / 8,255 MXN at the exchange rate.

Official prices for Mexico will be announced when the teams arrive in our country.