Motorola Edge 20 Lite: the younger brother of the family that is not far behind

In Geek Culture we put the Motorola Edge 20 Lite to the test and we tell you all about this device with a 90Hz screen, 5,000mAh battery and much more… in this note!

This year Motorola decided to relaunch its acclaimed Edge Series with the new Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro. In Geek Culture we already tested the oldest of the brothers a few months ago, and now it is the turn of the youngest of the family. We will tell you all the details about its design, functionalities and performance in this analysis.

DESIGN

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite, as we saw it with its older brother, this year comes with a significant design change compared to its predecessors, and that is that the company said goodbye to the curved screen to make way for a flat screen or flat. This device has a display with a size of 6.7 inches covered with glass and with a small perforation in the upper edge houses the selfie camera.

For this version, Motorola opted for plastic material on its front and back, unlike the Pro version which is made of glass, however it has a well polished finish, with rounded edges and its back has a matte finish. Although one of the advantages of opting for plastic is that it is less prone to breakage, the reality is that dust and dirt stick easily.

On the back of this smartphone we find a square module located in the upper left corner that houses three lenses and the LED Flash. Of course, and as is usual in almost all Motorola devices, we find the company logo almost in the center within a circle, however this time the fingerprint sensor was not hidden there but on the right edge.

Turning to the sides, on the right side we find the volume control, the power button and below this the fingerprint sensor, designed with a “gap” to differentiate it, although in practice it happened to us that many times we screwed up the try to unlock. On the one hand, this modification in the design is quite uncomfortable for those who have the left as their dominant hand. However, on the other hand, we can consider that this redesign is quite successful since before if we had the phone resting on the table and we wanted to see something we had to lift it to unlock it.

On the opposite side of this Motorola smartphone there is a button dedicated to the Google Assistant and the tray for the NanoSIM. Like the fingerprint sensor, it is also in a high enough position to reach it with one hand … but, if you are not to use the assistant a lot, you will not have to worry.

Finally, on the upper edge we only find a secondary microphone, while the opposite houses a speaker, the main microphone and the USB Type-C port. An interesting detail of this version is that unlike the Edge 20 Pro is that in this device we do have the 3.5mm Jack connector for headphones.

SCREEN

We already talked about the redesign of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite screen, so we are facing a flat OLED screen with a size of 6.7 inches, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 19.5: 9 ratio and a density of 385PPI. With a screen-to-body ratio of 87.4 percent and its PPI density, we can have an extremely immersive and quality experience whatever the content we view.

An interesting detail in this device is that we have a panel with a refresh rate of about 90Hz, with the ability to display one billion colors and compatibility with HDR10 +. The 90hz means that we can see the content in a fluid way, and even improve our game and we can configure the device in this frequency or in the classic 60Hz. In this version we will not have the “Adaptive” configuration option as in the Pro version.

The colors that we see on the Motorola Edge 20 Lite screen have very good contrast, sharpness and saturation. Of course we can configure the colors with two options: natural or saturated, and vary the color temperature. On the other hand, the brightness level automatically adapts to the environment in which we find ourselves, so we can continue to see our screen without any problem, either in full sun or in a dark environment.

PERFORMANCE AND AUTONOMY

In terms of performance, we have the Motorola Edge 20 Lite equipped with a 7nm Octa-core MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, almost a standard currently imposed by Moto, and of course it is expandable to 1TB via microSD,. Of course, as an operating system we have Android 11 with the possibility of receiving at least two Google operating system updates and two years of bi-monthly security patches.

Regarding the performance itself of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, it is quite surprising considering that it is a Lite version, although it could always give more. We have smooth performance despite the fact that its specs They are not the highest in their price range, but we will not miss out on enjoying our games in Call of Duty Mobile, or some other game that requires a powerful engine … although clearly we will have to play with a low to medium configuration , if we do not want to receive a few headshots because I know frize the picture.

The fluidity in this Motorola device is constant, we can move from one application to another without suffering any kind of delays. There is also no overheating after having long game sessions, or browsing social networks.

Finally, this smartphone carries a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery with Turbo Power fast charging at 30w that grants up to 9 hours of autonomy with just 10 minutes of charging. Real? As we saw in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, there is no doubt that Motorola stands out for offering devices with hours and hours of battery life. On the other hand, reach one hundred percent of the load le takes about an hour and a half, and the best thing is the time it takes to download. With constant use, between games, social networks and messaging, the device takes about 1 and a half days to fully download, however, if we have moderate use it reaches 48 hours with complete peace of mind.

It also has everything you need in terms of connectivity, with low-consumption Bluetooth, NFC, 2.4 and 5.8hz Wi-Fi and, obviously, 5G.

READY PC PLATFORM

As we saw with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola has the Ready For platform that allows users to use the smartphone on the PC, with their smartphone’s mouse and keyboard. In this way, our mobile devices take on that entity that today is not noticeable to everyone, and that is that cell phones are no longer a simple communication tool.

But What is the Ready For platform? It is a center for information, productivity, content creation … and we could even say that it is an entertainment center. However, in this Lite version we can transform our smartphone into a computer thanks to Ready PC.

This tool has been completely renewed so that to use Ready For PC now it is only enough that our mobile device and the PC share the same Wi-Fi connection, download the Ready For Assistant application on the Windows computer, through the official website of Motorola, and scan the QR code, as we do with Web Whatsapp.

Once we have carried out these steps, Ready For Mobile Desktop will be launched and it will appear on the Windows screen as a remote desktop or, more easily, as a Google Chrome window. In this way we can have access to all the functionalities of our mobile without losing access to our computer.

It really is an interesting feature, especially for those of us who travel a lot with our mobile device but at the same time need a “computer”. In this way, it will only be enough to connect the device to a Wi-Fi network and run a remote desktop to work on our computer without the need to worry about exposing our information on a computer that is not ours.

CAMERA

Going to the last section of this analysis we have the moment of the cameras. The main camera module of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is composed of a 108MP lens, the brand’s most powerful sensor so far, with a 1 / 1.52 ”optical format with Ultra Pixel technology. This technology that combines nine pixels into one large pixel (9in1) with 12 MP resolution, allowing nine times of light to pass through to optimize performance in low-light environments. In addition, this main lens is accompanied by an 8MP wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture and 118 degrees of angle of view and a 2MP macro sensor with a 2.4 focal aperture.

This device allows us to record in a resolution of 4K at 30 fps and at 1080p at 30/60 / 120fps. It goes without saying that we will have photo options such as: portrait, crop, direct color, night vision, cinemagraphy, panoramic, Ultra-Red, interactive filter, Pro, scanner and double capture.

Actually, this Motorola device has a camera with good performance, but we will have to take the time to find the correct light and orientation to shutter our photographs. The lighting conditions can make our photo have a good level of contrast or not.

In general, this smartphone offers us great photographs, although perhaps they could have a better color saturation, of course, this happens if we are on a cloudy day or with very little lighting. However, the shots that can be obtained are of great quality and the zoom defends itself quite well despite the fact that we will only use our pulse.

CONCLUSION

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is an ideal equipment for those looking for good performance, excellent autonomy and a camera that will provide us with a very good quality memory without having to go for the new top-of-the-line Mid-Range that reach 100,000 pesos. As for its value, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite can be purchased at a price of $ 69,999 and is available in gray and green colors.

Share it with whoever you want