Motorola Edge 20 Lite: A New Member Of The Premium Midrange Motorola Family

Are you among cell phones of more or less the same price? Or on top of some a little cheaper from the Motorola family? We are going to detail what we liked and what we did not like about this Motorola Edge 20 Lite so that you can better compare.

MOTORCYCLE EDGE 20 LITE DATA SHEET Dimensions / Weight 165.9 Х 76 Х 8.3mm / 185 g Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm) octa-core (2 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Screen – Type: OLED, 1B colors, HDR10 +, 90 hz

– Size: 6.7 ″

– Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 385 ppi) Sound Mono (bottom out), 3.5 mm jack Cameras – 108 MP, f / 1.9, (wide angle), 1 / 1.52 », 0.7µm, PDAF

– 8 MP, f / 2.2, 118˚ (ultra wide angle), 1 / 4.0 », 1.12µm

– 2 MP, f / 2.4, (depth sensor) Rear video 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120fps, gyro-EIS Selfie 32 MP, f / 2.3 / Video: 1080p @ 30fps Colors Electric Graphite, Lagoon Green software Android 11 Memories (RAM / ROM) 128GB / 6GB RAM Battery 5000 mAh, Li-Po, non-removable Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC Starting price $ 70,000

It is not news that Motorola has a wide portfolio of cell phones, perhaps even a very wide one, where several low-end, mid-range and high-end models are added each year.

The problem, at least for me, is that there are so many models with only one difference from the other that when choosing and comparing prices and benefits it becomes a task where you have to choose the model with an Excel handy.

On my daily basis, I use a Motorola G9 play, a low-mid-range cell phone that, due to its price, gives us several comforts and we don’t have a cell phone that works slowly or that causes us problems on a daily basis.

In principle, the economic comparison was simple, the G9 Play is available for about $ 40,000 while the Edge 20 lite is approximately $ 70,000. What did we find in this silver difference?

UNBOXING

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite comes with a clear case, Ready For cable and Power Turbo USB C charger.

CLASSIC AND SOBER DESIGN

It is not so small or so big that it is uncomfortable, it is a bit larger than the average and it is still comfortable, it is light so it does not bother to use.

It is a sober design, with matte colors, they are in gray and emerald green. Although the format and the touch feel quality and it is a somewhat rough and not so attractive plastic. The style is normal, they did not try to innovate and they played it safe.

Its rear camera position in the already usual square, feels quality and looks quite elegant, what does happen is that it sticks out a lot.

On its right edges it has the volume and the fingerprint detector, to my liking it is not the most comfortable place for this button, but I emphasize that it has a function that by double clicking you can access direct links by configuring its side tab .

On its left edge it has the well-known Google Assistant button that I emphasize that it is on another edge than the volume so you avoid pressing by accident.

And to finish it has a 3.5 jack input that I appreciate that it continues to be an option. In the case of the charger card, it has a USB-C input.

Motorola on this model was able to make the most of the screen space. It has very thin edges and it solved the front camera without a tab since the camera is seen directly on the screen but it is part of the screen itself.

QUALITY OLED DISPLAY

It has an OLED screen. The 6.7-inch screen resolution is 2400 by 1080 pixels. Its colors are fine but it lacks a bit in brightness, outdoors with sun it is a bit difficult to see the screen and get sharpness. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz which allows us a good fluidity, although it is not a marvel, I did not find annoyance or delays in its use.

MAIN CHAMBER: DELIVERY WHAT IT PROMISES

In its back we find three lenses. The main camera has a resolution of no less than 108 megapixels, although the device outputs 12 megapixel images as standard.

The camera application is quite slow and the HDR function leaves a lot to be desired, with a photography application you can improve this and obtain better results.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite does not have a separate macro lens, but it does have a macro function. For this, the device uses the ultra wide angle camera.

Its night mode works pretty decent and is a pleasant surprise, because that mode is often not very good with cheaper phones.

SELFIE CAMERA MIDWAY

Here there is one of the most notorious flaws, not only because for its price you can ask for an improvement, but also because they come out quite out of focus and have a great lack of detail. During the day it is difficult to focus.

BIOMETRIC SAFETY: VERY GOOD RESULTS

The facial unlocking works without problems, there are very few times that it does not capture the face or the positions do not have to be perfect for them to detect the unlocking. The times that it fails is almost equal to the times that the rest of the cell phones fail, low light or something confusing. Also, the fingerprint sensor is fast and consistent.

AUDIO: SINGLE SPEAKER WITH THE JUST

There are no great things to rule out, it has only one speaker, it does not sound bad or low, it does not have a perfected sound, it reaches good volumes and it does not have as much distortion. Let’s say the experience is acceptable.

BATTERY FOR THE WHOLE DAY AND A LITTLE MORE

A great battery, 5000 mAh. For moderate users up to two days can give you optimal performance. Now everything changes if many applications are used and in my case with the bluetooth on all day with the smartwatch, the battery arrives at night depleted. Luckily, it has a power charger that in 1 hour and a half completes its charge to 100%.

Positive point, I use the cell phone a lot, applications, games and networks at no time did I feel that it was heated or that it was ticked or the battery was discharged out of nowhere.

HARDWARE AT HEIGHT

Within this model, we find the Dimensity 720 from Media Tek that provides fluid performance, with the addition of 5G and without problems to perform daily tasks. In multitasking it is not far behind, it does not get complicated if you have many applications open.

In the case of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, of the 128 GB of internal storage, about 106-107 GB are free. And on top of that, it supports a micro SD card up to 1 TB.

On the other hand, I want to highlight that the model comes with NFC, which is something widely used in the world to pay and in Argentina to be able to load the precious Sube.

SOFTWARE: THE BEST SOTCK EXPERIENCE

As we are used to, Motorola continues to offer a complete, clean Software, with everything that Android offers, without adding unnecessary bloatware as other brands do. This optimizes the team and makes it work very well. For the rest, the application and functions added by motorcycle such as turning off the flashlight or opening the camera with gestures always help us improve the experience.

And especially the application that comes to use Ready For, continues to be optimized and improved. In this case, we still need a cable to be able to use this service, which allows us to extend the functionalities of the equipment to a monitor or TV, such as a PC, with very good results, which improve day by day, which gives it personality and It is an option to consider for those who need to work when they go on a trip, at work or away from home.

