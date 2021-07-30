After several leaks, Motorola has presented officially to the new smartphones Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. The company ships with three new mobiles that share several of their most important features, but differ enough to accommodate different types of pockets.

First of all, it is worth noting that the three devices arrive with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD + display. The novelty is that the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro offer for the first time a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In fact, the manufacturer assures that they are the first models to reach the mass market with this feature.

For its part, the Edge 20 Lite offers a -not negligible- refresh rate of 90 Hz. Not bad, considering that it is the most limited variant of the three in terms of hardware. However, it also has a couple of important advantages compared to the other members of the family: the size and the battery life. But we will expand on this topic later.

Motorola has endowed the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite with a sober, but pleasant design. While the dimensions are similar between the three, the Edge 20 boasts a thickness of only 6.99 millimeters. Consequently, it is one of the thinnest 5G mobiles on the market.

Promise of excellent quality photos and videos

Another aspect to highlight is the photo and video section, since smartphones arrive with a triple camera configuration very similar to each other. Motorola’s new phones stand out for integrating one 108 megapixel main sensor, equipped with Ultra Pixel technology; As a result, light sensitivity can be improved up to nine times, allowing better pictures to be taken in low-light environments.

Additionally, the Edge 20 Pro is Motorola’s first phone to feature a periscope-style telephoto lens. Due to this incorporation, the mobile provides greater clarity from a distance five times greater, according to the manufacturer. On the other hand, this model is the only one of the three capable of record video in 8K at 24 frames per second, already 4K in 3rd or 60 fps. Meanwhile, the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite can capture clips up to 4K (30fps).

Main features of the new Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite

Below we share with you the comparison of the most important technical specifications of these new smartphones:

Edge 20 Edge 20 Pro Edge 20 Lite Screen 6.7 ” FHD + OLED (144 Hz) 6.7 ” FHD + OLED (144 Hz) OLED FHD + 6.7 ” (90 Hz) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mediatek Dimensity 720 5G-B GPU Adreno 642L Adreno 650 – Storage 128GB or 256GB 256 GB UFS 3.1 128GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) RAM 8 GB 12 GB LPDDR5 8 GB Rear cameras 108 MP + 8 MP telephoto + 16 MP Ultra wide angle 108 MP + 8 MP telephoto + 16 MP Ultra wide angle 108 MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle + 2 MP Depth Camera Frontal camera 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP Net 5G (Dual SIM) 5G (Dual SIM) 5G (Dual SIM) Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C Battery 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions 163 x 76 x 6.99mm 163 x 76 x 7.99mm 165.89 x 75.95 x 8.25mm Colors Frosted gray and

frosted white Midnight blue, iridescent white

and blue vegan leather Electric graphite and

lagoon green Weight 163 grams 185/190 grams (varies according to color) 185 grams

Battery, water resistance and more

As we mentioned before, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the one that boasts the largest and longest battery: it is 5,000 mAh and promises two days of autonomy with only one charge. Plus, you can add an extra day of use with a 10-minute recharge using the included 30W Turbo Power charger.

However, the other two variants are not far behind either. If we see the case of the Edge 20 Pro, with 4,500 mAh, it offers more than 30 hours of continuous use connected to a network 5G. The autonomy can also be extended another 9 hours with a 10-minute recharge. Lastly, the Edge 20 ensures energy for more than one day Thanks to its 4,000 mAh battery, you can add another 8 hours of operation with a short charge.

The three new Motorola smartphones arrive with IP52 certification, so they are waterproof. In addition, they support the technology Ready forso they can be connected wirelessly to a computer or larger screens.

An almost pure experience on Android 11

Android 11 is the operating system chosen by Motorola for the new family of Edge 20 smartphones. Therefore, the company has committed to to provide the purest experience possible. Although it is not the stock version of the software, it is almost completely freed from the add-ons that generally only serve to take away storage space and performance.

It is worth noting, however, that My UX It is present in the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite. Thanks to this utility, specific actions can be configured through gestures, and endless options are offered to customize fonts, color schemes and icon formats.

Price and availability of the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite

Although a specific launch date has not been mentioned, Motorola assures that its mobiles will hit the market “in the next few weeks”, and will cover an interesting price range. The Edge 20 Lite will be sold for US $ 349.99, the Edge 20 by US $ 499.99 (available exclusively on the Motorola website), and the Edge 20 Pro by US $ 699.99.