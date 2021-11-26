Motorola would be the first company to have a mobile device with a 200 MP camera according to a rumor. Every detail in this note!.

Motorola is going strong in the market, not only because of what would be its next Edge Series device, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, but also because it would be the first mobile device company to have a 200 MP camera. This rumor comes through a publication in Weibo supported by renowned Twtiter users, Ice Universe,

Who wouldn’t want to have a 200MP lens accompanied by good software on their smartphone?. Well, this may turn you into reality because according to a rumor that comes through a post on Weibo from Digital Chat Station, Motorola would be working on a sensor with that pixel size. The most interesting thing is that this rumor was supported by another the dataminer, Ice Universe, who also confirms the launch of the 200 MP camera for Motorola, followed by Xiaomi in mid-2022 and Samsung in 2023.

At the moment it is not known in which device it will finally be the one who has this great addition, although it will surely be the Moto Edge X. As for Samsung and Xiaomi, the devices that can carry this camera are not known either. However, recently the South Korean giant unveiled its 200MP photographic sensor, Isocell HP1, which according to rumors would be carried by the Galaxy S22.

For now it should be noted that it is only a rumor, with tinges of reality, but it is not yet known which will be the first company to launch a smartphone with a 200MP sensor. However, taking into account that Xiaomi will do it in mid-2022, we could assume that Motorola and Samsung will present it by the beginning of the following year.

