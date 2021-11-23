Motorcycles are one of the most used work vehicles, but, above all, they are one of the most agile means of transport to move around in cities; hence, almost 50% of the motorcycle park is concentrated in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Michoacán.

They are also widely used for traveling, as driving a motorcycle on the road is a unique experience. In fact, in our country there is a large community of enthusiasts who usually travel on their motorcycles throughout the republic.

For these enthusiasts, safety is an important issue and, to a large extent, safety lies in using the right tires in good condition.

The key to wet or dry safety

When riding in the city or on the highway, attention should be paid to two characteristics of motorcycle tires, durability and grip. Most of the wheel design and technologies are focused on these concepts.

The materials with which the wheels are made are also of consideration, since there are compounds that help durability and provide greater adherence to the floor.

Hard compounds obviously last longer, but that toughness reduces the tire’s grip on the asphalt. In contrast, softer materials provide great adhesion, but wear out faster.

Another important point is the design of the tread pattern, since depending on the quantity and arrangement of the channels and grooves, a better evacuation of water is achieved, thus obtaining a high vacuum index.

For this reason, for enthusiasts of dynamic driving on streets and roads, it is a safety issue that the tires have a dual compound configuration in their tread bed and an optimal vacuum index.