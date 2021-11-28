‘Drive to Survive’ opened the ban on docuseries in motorsport. A serial that has allowed us to see what is going on behind the scenes in Formula 1 and that has reaped such success that has found an answer in other championships such as Formula E, beyond the pilot-centric docuseries. Following the trail marked by Formula 1, Formula E and other sports such as tennis, football or basketball, MotoGP will also have its docuseries on Amazon Prime Video to tell everything that has happened behind the cameras in the 2021 season of the premier class of the Motorcycle World Championship.

Dorna Sport has been in charge of announcing this docuseries that will premiere in 2022 and that can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video platform in more than 150 countries. Produced by Mediapro Studios in association with the championship promoter, the series will allow fans to experience the World Cup ‘behind the scenes’ and learn from another point of view everything that has happened in the 2021 season. The new series will feature eight 50-minute episodes and in them the figures of Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, the champion Fabio Quartararo or the runner-up Pecco Bagnaia will be followed.

Manel Arroyo placeholder image, commercial manager of Dorna Sports, has indicated: «The close collaboration between all parties ensures the success of this project with Mediapro and Prime Video. During this intense season that ended in Valencia, the work between Dorna and Mediapro Studio has been constant with the idea of ​​extracting the best and most outstanding images of each Grand Prix. The help of the six manufacturers, the teams and the drivers has been key to seeing and enjoying many things that are not seen on a regular basis. We have a product that will live up to the level of quality and experience of previous productions and documentaries.».