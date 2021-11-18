First came the Moto G51, then the Moto G Power 2022 and today Motorola has thrown all the meat on the grill with four new terminals: the high-end Moto G200 and the more modest ones. Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31.

The three terminals share a good part of their specifications, although only the Moto G71 has 5G connectivity. All of them with 6.4-inch OLED screen, triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

Index hide
1 Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 data sheet
2 Moto G71
3 Moto G41
4 Moto G31
5 Versions and prices of the Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31

Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 data sheet

Moto G71

Moto G41

Moto G31

Screen

OLED 6.4 “
Full HD +
60 Hz

OLED 6.4 “
Full HD +
60 Hz

OLED 6.4 “
Full HD +
60 Hz

Dimensions and weight

Determined

Determined

Determined

Processor

Snapdragon 695

Helio G85

Helio G85

RAM

6/8 GB

4/6 GB

4GB

Storage

128 GB
Micro SD

64/128 GB
Micro SD

64/128 GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

16 MP

13 MP

13 MP

Rear camera

50 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro

48 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro

50 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro

Battery

5,000 mAh
Quick charge 30W

5,000 mAh
Quick charge 30W

5,000 mAh
Load 10W

OS

Android 11

Android 11

Android 11

Connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

Others

Fingerprint reader
IP52

Fingerprint reader on the side
IPX2

Fingerprint reader on the side
IPX2

Price

From 299 euros

From 269 euros

From 219 euros

Moto G71

The Moto G71 represents the somewhat more ambitious mid-range, with the Snapdragon 695 fresh out of the oven on board, between 6 and 8 GB of RAM to accompany it and 128 GB storage expandable via a MicroSD. It is the only 5G mobile of this new trio.

The design is practically the same in the three mobiles, although it is the only one that incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back instead of on the side. Behind it is also the triple camera, with a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

Selfies are the land of the 16-megapixel camera punched in the middle of the screen. A screen that, with a 6.4-inch diagonal and an OLED panel, has Full HD + resolution and maintains the usual 60 Hz refresh rate. The offer is completed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and the resistance certification IP52.

Moto G41

Motog41

In the middle is the Moto G41, which is quite similar to the Moto G31 that we will see below, if it were not for the different finish of its rear. It’s a mid-range with Helio G85, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

The Moto G41 bets again on a screen with an OLED panel 6.4 inches and Full HD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and the front camera, 13 megapixels, perforated in the center.

The main camera is triple again, with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The battery of the Moto G41 is identical to that of the Moto G71: 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 30W.

Moto G31

Motog31

Finally we have the Moto G31 that, despite what it might seem from its numbering, it really is not very similar to the Moto G41. It is a new mobile from mid-range with Helio G85, this time with 4 GB of RAM and to choose between 64 or 128 GB of storage.

No screen changes: one panel 6.4 inch OLED, Full HD + and at 60 Hz, drilled to incorporate the 13 megapixel front camera. Behind, the Moto G31 has the same lenses as the Moto G71: 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro.

The autonomy of Moto G31 is borne by the 5,000 mAh battery that this time does not support fast charging. What we do have is IP2X protection certification and a fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31

The Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 will go on sale soon in Europe, Latin America, India, the Middle East and Asia. We still do not have the specific details of all the versions, but we do have the starting prices:

  • Moto G71: from 299 euros

  • Moto G41: from 269 euros

  • Moto G31: from 219 euros