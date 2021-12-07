Motorola has just announced that they have a new terminal with the very powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will be accompanied by a front camera hidden under the screen. This has been the announcement that the company’s CEO himself has starred in.

Just a week ago we were talking about how innovative and powerful the new Qualcomm processor was. The new chip is called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and represents the necessary blow to the table of the American company in the face of the uprising of the rest of the companies.

With this panorama, many mobile manufacturers have come forward in announcing that they are already working with Qualcomm to incorporate their new chip in their 2022 smartphones, since whoever carries that SoC may call themselves high-end.

And there Motorola has gone, company that has just announced the Moto Edge X30, of which we already have the first real image. You only have to look at the front page of the news again to know what form it will take.

This picture has been published by the company’s CEO himself, who has accompanied the photograph with these statements: “There is no question that the under-screen camera is still a radical option for the industry, but the crazy increase in user demand and the feedback on this feature tells us that we should do the right thing, not the easy thing. “.

And what does this mean? Well what there will be a version of the Moto Edge X30 that has a camera under the screen, thus being the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that carries it.

The GM assures that not all Moto Edge 30X will carry it, but that the model that carries it will be a special version with that characteristic.

“There will be a special version of the Moto Edge X30 that will be the first front camera under the screen of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform“, explained in the statement.

According to previous leaks, the phone will have a 6.67-inch FullHD + screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support and DCI-P3. Other reports point to two main 50MP cameras and a 2MP depth sensor.

If you are wanting to know more about the new Motorola models, don’t be overwhelmed either as they will be announced on December 9.