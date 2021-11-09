Despite the fact that the Motorola Edge 20 was presented a short time ago in Mexico, everything indicates that the Lenovo-owned firm will present a new premium range later this year, its name: Moto Edge X.

Moto Edge X: More powerful than the Motorola Edge 20 pro?

According to recent rumors the Moto Edge X is in the final stretch to be the lucky recipient of the new Snapdragon 898 and this would place it as the company’s premium range phone this year.

Do not settle for this the new Moto Edge X comes with a 68.2W fast charge according to a leak from a few hours ago, unfortunately we still do not know the capacity of the battery or if it will support wireless charging.

Taking into account that companies like Xiaomi have cell phones with 120W fast charging, 68.2 does not seem like a big deal, but for Motorola, its Moto Edge X it would be the fastest charging phone of its entire lineup.

Another of the data that was leaked is that the Moto Edge X will have 5G connectivity, which at this point we take it as a no-brainer for a premium range phone.

Likewise, being a premium-range equipment it is likely that the firm will repeat the formula that we saw with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in regards to the photographic section, that is, a combination between a wide angle, ultra wide angle, and of course , a 5x telephoto lens.

The Moto Edge X is expected to launch later this year shortly after the Snapdragon 898 is officially unveiled hopefully at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021.

However, the current crisis with semiconductors could cause the phone to be put on sale until 2022. We will have to wait until the presentation of the Snapdragon 898 to find out if Qualcomm shares the calendar of the first teams that will carry this chip.